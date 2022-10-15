‘I open my bag and I see two left shoes!’ Dumfries laughs off a mishap on his first day at Inter

<!–

Denzel Dumfries has revealed a less-than-ideal start to his first training session at Inter Milan, as the Dutch fullback arrived and discovered he had brought two left boots with him.

The 26-year-old appears to have recovered from the shaky start and has barely missed a game since joining Inter in 2021.

He is also a regular with Louis Van Gaal’s Dutch side and could play a key role at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking on the Cor Potcast, Dumfries opened up about his embarrassing start to life in Milan. He said: ‘The first training in Milan was a drama. I go from the hotel to the club, and you know me, I’m a real professional.

“So I come to the club and open my bag and I see two left shoes. I swear, actually two left shoes. I think, “Oh my god, this can’t be real.”‘

After the initial shock, the right-back came alive at the San Siro and was hugely impressed by his team-mates, as he explained: “Regardless of his age, Edin Dzeko’s finishing is on a different level. How he can put the balls in the corner is really not normal.

“Alexis Sanchez, it was absurd to watch him spin, he really was the best in training.”

The Dutch fullback has since recovered to become one of the leading fullbacks in Serie A

Dumfries also praised Arturo Vidal for his tough approach and his way of simply ‘being Vidal’.

The Dutchman’s rise from the middle of the Eredivisie to the top of Serie A has been rapid and he has now revealed it was all part of a plan.

‘I wrote down everything I wanted to achieve and how I wanted to achieve it. I wrote it on my wall,’ he said.

2021-2022 season: this club, 2022-2023 season: this club and the Dutch national team, 2023-2024 season: this club.

He was full of praise for the finish of 36-year-old striker Edin Dzeko at ‘another level’

‘This was still in my period at BVV Barendrecht. I planned to play for Sparta for a year after Barendrecht and then to Feyenoord because it was close by.’

It was the only part of Dumfries’ plan that didn’t quite work out as he ended up spending three seasons with Sparta before moving on to Heerenveen, PSV and finally Inter.

Despite being one of the leading full-backs in Serie A, he is still concerned about not executing part of his early plan.

“I’m still angry that I didn’t go to a top club after a year of Sparta,” he said. “I needed a little longer.”