I only showered 37 times in 2022 and I don’t smell

A sex worker and top earner on OnlyFans claimed on Twitter that she had only had 37 showers in all of 2022.

Aella, from Idaho, reflected on Twitter over the past 12 months, but the information that people noticed was how infrequently she bathed.

Responding to a commenter questioning her hygiene routine, Aella said she tries “not to disrupt my natural skin microbiome too much.”

The 27-year-old claims she doesn’t “smell” because of a “microbiome” balance, a collection of bacteria and fungi that live on the body.

In a Twitter thread, she wrote, “If a random person who washes daily stops washing their hair will be horrible and greasy. But if you’re persistent and careful, your body will adapt.

“But this isn’t perfect, and different people have different body types, with different activities and sweat levels. I *still* do maintenance to avoid stinking in between showers!

“I’m careful not to use soap on my armpits because that seems to amplify the scent; I usually scrub hard with a wet washcloth and then put on deodorant, and this works great. I also use a bidet and wash my genitals often.’

She added that she does not use any body moisturizer as she lives in a humid environment which keeps her skin feeling fresh.

Twitter users were divided in their response to Aella’s post, with some supporting while many others were concerned.

One person said, “Isn’t it possible that you just went nose blind?”

A second added: ‘Our nervous system has evolved to become less and less sensitive to a stimulus the longer it lasts. You stink, girl. You just can’t smell yourself.’

One user agreed with Aella, saying, “I don’t shower often either and agree. And since I washed my hair less often, the texture and volume have improved significantly.

Another added: ‘I’ll have showered maybe 10 times in 2022 and don’t smell. Of course I put on clean clothes and wash my hands/face more often, but showering daily is not necessary at all and only stinks.’

“Ignore the haters on this. Notice how they all focus on ‘fragrance’. So what, even if you smoke. Nothing bad happens. As long as you keep your hands and butt clean.’

Some scientists have said that while it’s acceptable for social reasons, it’s not essential to shower every day.

Consultant Derrick Phillips told HealthLine, “Washing once a day is sufficient for most children and adults to maintain a socially acceptable level of personal hygiene and cleanliness,” he says.

“Skin is self-cleansing and naturally exfoliates,” he says. “Scrubbing helps to physically remove dirt and enhance the perception of cleanliness, but is not necessary.”

