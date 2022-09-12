‘I never thought I would tour again’: Jessie J shares reflective post after car crash in 2020

Jessie J has written an emotional and reflective post after playing a number of tour dates around the world, after a serious car accident nearly derailed her career in 2020.

The 34-year-old Price Tag singer, who just gave a performance at Brazil’s Rock In Rio festival, told fans she “never thought she would tour again” after the accident.

Jessie said she is “grateful” to have been able to perform in recent months after the accident caused her to lose her voice, experience extreme fatigue and pain, as well as tissue and nerve damage.

‘I never thought I’d tour again’: Jessie J shared a reflective post with fans after she was involved in a serious car accident in 2020 that caused her to lose her voice

“I’m grateful to my body and my voice that got through all these shows, no problems, no problems,” Jessie said in her post, which has since been deleted.

Tired in moments, but no sickness. After nine months of not being able to sing after a car accident with tissue and nerve damage and then being in pain for so long.’

She added: “I honestly never thought I’d tour again.”

‘Celebrating me, I f**king did it’: The musician, 34, has already toured London, Spain, Portugal, Germany and New York this year and just played in Brazil (pictured)

Jessie, who has already toured London, Spain, Portugal, Germany and New York this year and just played in Brazil, finished: “I’m celebrating right now. I give myself a little pat on the back. I fucking did it. Good night.’

She has previously said in a question-and-answer session on her Instagram that she sustained damage to her neck and ear and gastric reflux as a result of trauma from an accident.

Jessie was also diagnosed with Ménière’s disease – an inner ear disorder that can give you both dizziness and deafness.

Jessie shared a motivational quote with fans on Sunday telling people to appreciate the time they have.

Reflective: Jessie said she is “grateful” that she has been able to perform in recent months after losing her voice, suffering from fatigue and pain, as well as tissue and nerve damage

“The biggest mistake we make in life is thinking we have time,” the post reads. ‘Be present. Be nice. Love more. Love now,” it ended.

Another read, “Today I want you to think about all that you are instead of all that you are not.”

In July, Jessie, who is dating Chanan Colman, told fans onstage at a show in Koki in Camden that she is trying to conceive a child and said her “body is changing shape” as a result.

The singer became pregnant with her first child last year after trying “alone” for a baby, but announced in November that she had miscarried.

Motivational Quotes: On Sunday, Jessie shared a motivational quote with fans telling people to appreciate the time they have

Another read: ‘Today I want you to think about all that you are instead of all that you are not’

The Bang Bang singer seems to be focusing on staying strong and looking on the bright side after she opened up to her 11.8 million followers in an Instagram post from her 11.8 million followers about her pregnancy loss last month.

The star uploaded a throwback photo of herself from when she was in her teens, along with a heartfelt caption.

“When I was 16, I wrote a list of things I wanted by the time I was 30,” she typed. “The first thing on the list was to become a mother.”

Jessie then discussed her miscarriage and the grief that still overtakes her.

Heartbreaking: The singer became pregnant with her first child last year after trying ‘alone’ for a baby, but announced in November she had miscarried

‘Now I’m almost 35 and some days the sadness of losing a baby and not being able to have one is overwhelming and I want my life to look very different that way than it does now’ , she said. .

“I know it’s healthy and normal to have days of complete sadness and to honor all the feelings that come up, good and bad.

“The bad isn’t often at all and yes, I could only go through this moment today in private and I usually do, but today I’m here,” she continued.

Jessie concluded her message with the caption, “Because I know thousands of people around the world feel the same way I do. Maybe you are reading this and feel the love I have for you. I hope you can. Connecting is the key. I hug you all.’