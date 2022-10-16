‘I never asked for my departure in January’: PSG star Kylian Mbappe FINALLY breaks his silence

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

French football superstar Kylian Mbappe has denied reports that he had asked to leave Paris Saint-Germain in January, amid reports of a broken relationship with teammates and club managers.

Mbappe seemed destined for the Spanish capital after being the subject of a £154million bid by Real Madrid in the summer, before setting his future in sharp focus to sign a new £650,000-per-week contract with PSG until 2025 .

But just five months into his new contract, Mbappe’s future was called into question as reports emerged that the 23-year-old wanted to leave the Parisians as soon as possible and even considered ending his contract to do so.

Superstar Kylian Mbappe has finally broken his silence on his future at PSG

News broke last week that the Frenchman was aiming for a January departure from Paris

Mbappé (right) has maintained that he has never asked to leave the club in January and is committed

Now the striker has broken his silence following PSG’s 1-0 win over Marseille, leaving the club unbeaten at the top of Ligue 1.

Speak with RMC Sports“Mbappe admitted that he is committed to the French champions and has never asked to leave.

Mbappe (right) reportedly has a sour relationship with Neymar (left)

‘I am very happy. I never asked for my departure in January,” he said.

“The info that came out on the day of the match (against Benfica) II did not understand. I was just as shocked as everyone else.

“There are people who think I’m involved in this, but I’m not involved, I was taking a nap.

“My entourage was at my brother’s play, all the people looking after me weren’t there, so we were stunned when we heard it.

‘After that we had to make do with it, we had to play a game. Just to say it’s all wrong and I’m very happy’.

The World Cup winner is seen as one of the next-generation talents in football alongside Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, and is widely expected to leave France at some point in his career.

Mbappe insisted he is ‘very happy’ in Paris after signing a new contract with the club in May

The 23-year-old (left) has said he was asleep when exit news broke ahead of a clash with Benfica

His relationship with his team-mates is reportedly at an all-time low and a large majority of the locker room is said to be angry at Mbappe’s attitude and the power he was given by club chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

The club’s star man now reportedly only has the support of his fellow French teammates Presnel Kimpembe, Nordi Mukiele and Hugo Ekikike, along with Achraf Hakimi.

Mbappe did not speak about his rumors of the locker room collapse, but stated that “you know what you are getting into” when you join PSG.

PSG coach Christophe Galtier had to try to unite a dressing room full of superstars

Mbappe is wanted by a large number of European suitors and Real Madrid are keen to sign the attacker

“When you play at PSG, you know what you’re getting into, what it will be for better and for worse.

“You have to be ready. Those who come here know it, we warn them,” he said.