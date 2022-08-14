‘I need to detox from social media stress’: Robert Lindsay announces he’s quitting Twitter

<!–

Robert Lindsay has announced that he will quit Twitter because his son believes it “affects his daily life, thoughts and fantasies.”

The 72-year-old actor admitted that he needs to “detoxify from the stress of social media”, but will keep his account active so that he can “drop by every now and then to read the news.”

He didn’t specify which son advised him to leave the platform, but he shares Samuel, 22, James, 19, and John, 10, with wife Rosemarie Ford, 60.

The BAFTA winner wrote: ‘After a long conversation with my son, I’ve decided to leave Twitter alone as he feels it affects my daily life, thoughts and fantasies.

“He’s right, of course, and I need to detox from the stress of social media and focus on what I planned to do and write three years ago.

Reading, writing and theater are my passion and I have allowed the many distractions of a problematic world that we all care about so much by giving me the freedom I need to fulfill my career.

Family: He didn't specify which son advised him to leave the platform, but he shares Samuel, 22, James, 19, (pictured) and John, 10, with wife Rosemarie Ford, 60

“I am so proud of my son who, like many young people, has suffered from social media because he saw that I was constantly distracted from what I should be doing.

“I’m not really leaving because I’ll stop by every now and then to read the news over my morning tea and maybe because I’ve never conquered smoking

‘Twitter still has me in its grip, but I managed to smoke less!!!!

“I have really enjoyed my Twitter interaction with you over the years and wish all my followers health and happiness and continued action to make the world a better place for all of us. Watch out, ROBERT.’

Lindsay rose to fame as Wolfie Smith in Citizen Smith before making a career in both TV and theater.

He had daughter Sydney, 34, with ex-partner Diane Weston, and was previously married to Cheryl Hall. They divorced in 1980.