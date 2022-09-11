‘I might give it to George, thank you very much’: Moment Prince William is given Paddington Bear toy

A young royal fan stood high on her father’s shoulders as she gifted the newly appointed Prince of Wales a toy Paddington Bear as the crowd gathered to mourn the Queen at Windsor Castle.

Prince William was joined by his wife, the Princess of Wales, along with Harry and Meghan Markle – in a reunion that delighted royal fans as they attempted to bury the hatchet.

The two couples took a 40-minute stroll and inspected the sea of ​​floral arrangements laid outside the gates of the royal estate in honor of the beloved monarch.

Experts predict the moment could be a turning point in the shaky relationship between the newly named Waleses and the Sussexes, who were at odds after a series of damaging interviews by Harry and Meghan.

As benefactors lined up to pay tribute to the Queen, a touching moment showed the young girl handing Prince William a Paddington toy. The Peruvian bear is widely associated with the Queen after their hilarious skit together for the platinum anniversary just a few months ago.

Since the Queen’s death, the British have taken time to reflect on the highlights of Her Majesty’s life – and the short outline has been hailed as one of many moments when she showed her lighter side.

As the girl passes the Prince of Wales’ bear, he can be heard saying, ‘That’s so sweet. Thank you very much.’

You can hear Prince William ask if he wants to put it with the other tribute or keep it for himself. He decides that he will give it to his oldest son, Prince George

Prince William then points to the other tributes laid out and asks the family where to put his new gift. “Is that going there or do you want me to keep it?” can be heard asking.

The young royal fan decides William’s gift is to keep, while her father tells him, “Maybe give it to your children.”

And that’s exactly what the Prince of Wales decided to do. In a sweet moment, he tells the young girl that he wants to give it to his eldest son.

“Maybe I’ll give it to George, thank you very much,” you hear Prince William say.

After yesterday’s obeisances at Windsor Castle, well-wishers in Scotland bid a fond farewell to the Queen today as her coffin left Balmoral to embark on a six-hour journey to Edinburgh where he will rest overnight at the Palace of Holyroodhouse before being laid in state in Saint Gilles Cathedral.

It then begins its final leg to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where she will be buried next to her beloved husband, Prince Philip, along with her father, George VI, the Queen Mother and her sister, Princess Margaret.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long walk at Windsor Castle to greet benefactors

Experts predict the moment could be a turning point in the shaky relationship between the newly named Waleses and the Sussexes (pictured here together in 2020), who were at odds after a number of damaging interviews by Harry and Meghan about the royals

The Prince and Princess of Wales view the tributes left after Queen Elizabeth II’s death at Windsor Castle

Prince George, who may now become the recipient of the toy Paddington Bear, is Kate and William’s firstborn and is now second in line to the throne. Their two other children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are now third and fourth in line.

The three children started at their new £50,000-a-year school, Lambrook, the day before the Queen’s death.

The Waleses moved into the four bedroom Adelaide Cottage in Windsor last Saturday to be closer to the new school near Ascot.

They start a new life in the country, far from the goldfish bowl of their official London residence, Kensington Palace, which is seen as an attempt to put their children first and give them more freedom.

Kate had stayed with the children in Windsor Castle while other relatives rushed to the Queen’s bed in Balmoral, where she died peacefully at the age of 96.

But along with her husband, Harry and Meghan, the four put aside their differences to stroll around the castle with King Charles III — after Prince William extended an eleventh-hour olive branch to the Sussexes, following a phone call with the new monarch.

It comes after the new king expressed his “love” for Harry and Meghan in his first speech to the nation.

Prince William paid tribute to his late grandmother yesterday, the first time he spoke publicly since her death. She was by my side in my happiest moments. And she was by my side through the saddest days of my life,” he said.

‘I need to get fit so maybe some karate lessons can help’: moment Prince William jokes with mourner offering him martial arts training as he meets benefactors in Windsor

By Rachel Muir For MailOnline

A funny video shows the moment Prince William was offered karate lessons from a personal trainer yesterday as he spoke to the crowd outside Windsor Castle.

During a 40-minute stroll alongside Prince Harry and his wives Catherine and Meghan, the new Prince of Wales spent time chatting with benefactors who had gathered by the thousands.

And perhaps in an effort to put a smile on the grieving prince’s face, Sensei Amie Benton told him to call her “always” to arrange some karate lessons, saying her club was “just around the corner.” .

William, who recently moved to nearby Adelaide Cottage with his wife and three children, replied: ‘I need to get fit so some karate lessons can help me.’

Both tensed and laughed as Prince William tested his skills with some karate chopping moves.

In the background, Catherine, now Princess of Wales, can be seen leaning forward to speak to people in the crowd and receiving a large bouquet of white flowers.

The Prince of Wales tested his skills with some karate chops, while Sensei Amie Benton told him to call her ‘always’ to arrange some lessons

A benefactor said Kate was “welcoming” when she told the kids that her youngest son Louis – who stole the nation’s hearts during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations – consoled her by telling her, “At least Grandma is with great-grandfather now. .’

Another royal fan who spoke to Harry and Meghan told MailOnline: “It’s lovely to see them both together. Maybe they can get back into a good relationship.

“There was a nice ripple through the crowd as they approached. Hopefully the healing between Harry and his brother can now begin. I am so excited to have seen them both together. It’s beautiful.’

Prince William jokingly responded to Sensei Benton’s offer of classes, saying he needed to get fitter

Another added: ‘It could build some bridges. It could be the Queen’s wish.’ And one girl, who hugged Meghan during the walk, said she was happy to see the Waleses and Sussexes back together.

Yesterday’s surprise appearance would mark the first time the two couples have all been together in public since Commonwealth Day on March 9, 2020.

And it’s the first time William and Harry have been seen together in public since they gathered for the opening of the monument honoring their mother, Princess Diana.