‘I love you, mommy’: 4-year-old Thai day care victim mourned

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — The little girl’s nickname was Plai Fon. In Thai it means “the end of the rainy season” – a time of happiness.

And then, in one horrific burst of violence, the happiness the chubby-cheeked four-year-old had symbolized for her loving family was shattered. Instead, there’s an unfathomable pain over what happened to Plai Fon. has happened in a massacre that started in her Thai nursery and left 36 people, plus the killer, dead.

“When she woke up, she said, ‘I love you, Mom and Dad and Brother,’” her 28-year-old mother, Tukta Wongsila, recalled her daughter’s usual morning routine. Tukta’s grief over the memory soon took her breath away.

At least 24 of the victims of Thursday’s firearms and knife attack in northeastern Thailand were children, mostly toddlers. A day after their short lives were extinguished, their desperate families spent hours outside an administrative office near the nursery, waiting for the release of their children’s bodies.

Authorities had ordered the families to gather in the office so they could process compensation claims and meet the prime minister. But Tukta didn’t care about forms or formalities. She just wanted her little girl.

“I want my daughter to have a ceremony as soon as possible,” she wailed, tears streaming from her red eyes. “All that insurance money, I don’t want it. I just want her back for the funeral.”

Tukta and her family live in Uthai Sawan, a rural community in one of the poorest regions of the country, not far from the border with Laos. Like many other residents, they have long struggled to pay the bills.

Tukta and her husband work on the family’s rice farm during the growing season, earning about $2,600 a year if they are lucky. They take chores on their days off to increase their income. The couple and their children share a house with Tukta’s mother-in-law and bedridden father-in-law. Moving to a bigger city for better jobs was impossible as they had to take care of their young children and elderly parents.

Plai Fon, whose formal name was Siriprapa Prasertsuk, was the eldest of Tukta’s two children, three years older than her little brother. She was small, with black hair and plump cheeks that curled up into a radiant smile. It was a smile that her grandmother, 62-year-old Bandal Pornsora, already missed.

“She was such a good girl,” Bandal said. “Such a good girl.”

On Thursday, Plai Fon went to the Young Children’s Development Center, where the walls are decorated with cheerful images of flowers and butterflies. It was early afternoon when a discharged police officer burst in and began shooting and stabbing the children, who had nestled on mats and blankets to take their afternoon nap.

On Friday, as Tukta waited for her daughter’s body, she reflected on the horrors Plai Fon must have endured in her final moments.

“I want to see my daughter, see what she looked like,” she said. “I don’t know how much pain he caused her. (Even) if she was asleep, she must have felt the pain. I don’t know what cost her life. I just want to see her face.”

Finally, hours later, she would be at a nearby Buddhist temple where loved ones of the dead had gathered to receive the bodies.

Families coming out of the temple spoke of massive cutbacks to their children. Many shouted. Some fainted.

Tukta entered the temple with her husband and mother-in-law. When they came back out, Tukta’s husband collapsed. He was taken to hospital.

Tukta sobbed and reached for her father’s arms. Plai Fon’s eyes, she said, had been wide open.

On the lawn behind the temple, the couple hugged, trying to offer comfort that would not come.

Tukta clung to a framed photo of Plai Fon drawing with a yellow marker and staring into the camera with big, dark eyes. The young mother’s fingers wobbled on the edge of the frame as she leaned against her father, both wiping away the tears.

Every night before bedtime, Tukta said, Plai Fon would say, “I want to sleep with Mom.”

Tukta wept at the memory.

“These are the words I hear every night,” she said. “But I missed those words last night.”

Associated Press writer Kristen Gelineau in Sydney contributed to this report.

