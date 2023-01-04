‘I lost my best friend’: Lia, Ken Block’s racing star, pays emotional tribute to her father

The daughter of motorsports legend and YouTube sensation Ken Block has spoken out after his tragic death in a snowmobile accident on Monday.

Lia Block said in an emotional tribute to her dad on Instagram, “I didn’t just lose my dad, I lost my best friend” and “the only person I ever looked up to.”

The 16-year-old, who is a teenage racer herself and is following in the footsteps of her father’s exciting motoring career, added that ‘no words can describe how amazing an amazing human being my dad was’.

Just hours before the horrific accident in Utah, a proud Ken Block had boasted to his own Instagram followers about his daughter Lia’s accomplishments.

Ken Block was known worldwide for his ferocious driving packed with thrilling stunts viewed by tens of millions on his YouTube channels, as well as his prolific professional rally career.

The action sports star, 55, died after his snowmobile flipped over and landed on top of him in Utah Monday afternoon, the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said.

Block was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lia Block said of her father, “No matter what I did, he was always there to support me. I can’t believe how quickly he was taken from all of us.

“No words can describe how amazing my dad was, he lived so many lifetimes, accomplished more in 55 years than most people do in 10 lifetimes, and lived his life to the fullest every day.”

The comments on Lia Block’s heartbreaking tribute to her father were filled with support, praising the young star for her touching words.

Lia Block added: ‘He always did what he loved, no matter what, until the last second, and was always there for me and my siblings and my mother when we were doing what we loved.

“He never said no to anything we wanted to try, never pushed us to like what he liked, just opened the door for us to explore.” He never passed up an opportunity to help us grow as good people, he always told me he wanted us to be even more amazing, caring, happy, selfless people than he and my mother.

“He was always helping others and opening doors for so many other people. I can only hope that I can do half as many great things as he did.’

She added that growing up she always knew she wanted to be just like her father and that she will “strive every day” to make him proud.

“I love you to the moon and back Kenny Boi,” she concluded.

Just hours before his death, the automotive legend posted a photo of Lia next to a 1985 Audi Quattro she bought and restored herself.

The action star would regularly boast about his pride in his kids to his eight million Instagram followers, especially eldest daughter Lia and her car endeavors.

Lia has also previously competed on her father’s Hoonigan Racing team.

In his latest Instagram post, Block said, “The 4th and final episode of my 16-year-old daughter Lia buying, tearing down, rebuilding and now driving her 1685 Audi Ur Quattro will be live tomorrow at 8am PST on my YouTube channel. channel. .

Will her newly refinished vintage Audi finally do a donut? Or will this old car break down during the attempt? Tune in to find out!’

Before his death, block’s vain remarks followed, praising Lia for her heroic deeds. Word of the horrific news then broke, with people flocking to the page to pay their own tribute to Ken Block.

In one of his most recent Instagram posts, Block had also shared his vacation trip surrounded by family in a snowy Canadian ski lodge.

The former rally pro had posted a family photo with his wife Lucy and three daughters, including Lia, as he wished his followers a ‘Merry Christmas from the Blocks’.

Block’s wife Lucy also posted a small tribute to her late husband on Tuesday.

She posted an image of the helmet he was wearing when he died with a heart emoji caption.

