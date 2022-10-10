I let Oddworld: Soulstorm ruin my life for a week

My subconscious must have known that last month the… 25th anniversary of the release of Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee because I suddenly and inexplicably became obsessed. I watched Let’s Plays and speedruns of the game. When I finished, I went straight to the game’s sequel, Abe’s Exodduswatch more longplays and speedruns and scour the Playstation and Xbox game stores looking for a port.

I couldn’t find any. (Lorne Lanning, if you’re reading this, can we please have it? Exoddus back here?) So I settled for the second best: Odd World: Soul Storm, which was released last year. I had played before New N’ Tastya remaster of Abe’s Oddysee, and more than play soul storm – which is a reinvention of Exoddus — I just wanted to play a live remake. I played Exoddus as a child when my unscrupulous older brother left a copy for me – who was probably too young for such games – lying around for me to find and play. To this day I have never forgotten the feeling in my stomach when I saw it Mudokons with their eyes sewn shut. It was dark and gruesome, but also funny, and I loved it. I didn’t want a shiny new reinterpretation – I wanted what I knew. React to soul stormI was willing to pan it for that reason, but man, this game set my brain on fire.

Lorne Lanning, if you’re reading this, can we please… Exoddus back here?

I’m always looking for a good brain teasing puzzle game. I had encryption last year and Escape Academy this year, but, like the greedy Glukkons who run the businesses that enslave the Mudokons of Oddworld, I needed more. soul storm presented the perfect mix of puzzle solving and action that was quite long enough to give me my solution – if only temporarily.

In soul stormit’s a forced perspective “2.9D” Side scroller of sorts in which each area presents dangers to overcome or puzzles to solve. At every point, Abe is hunted by murderous Sligs with machine guns that shoot at sight or security robots with lasers that electrocute you if you’re caught in them. Not only are you responsible for your own safety, but everywhere Abe has the choice to save his fellow Mudokons, making him responsible for their well-being as well. But Abe is not helpless. With his ability to craft a number of weapons and items and possess guards with his shamanic powers, he can make it through the violent world relatively unscathed. soul storm, and the Oddworld games in general, understand that Abe’s ability to possess can make him too powerful. To counter that, Soulstorm forces you to think of alternative ways to get through it by scattering machines through the levels that zap you when you try to own a guard.

You could just own Sligs and have them kill each other or – and listen to me – you could set them all on fire. Image: Oddworld Inhabitants

The puzzle perfection of soul storm comes down to his pace. There’s a cadence to guide Abe through the game, which artfully switches between deliberate thoughtfulness and insanely fast execution. That variety kept the game from getting old, because there are so many different (and fun!) ways to solve a singular problem. Early on in the game, you must escape a chasm crawling with Sligs and anti-possession machines. You can sneak past it, which the game’s tutorial suggests, or you can do as I did and use my backpack full of Soulstorm Brew to burn each Slig alive. Was it slower and more dangerous for me? Yes? But sic semper tyrannis and all that.

But the way the game really sucked my soul out of my body forced me to play about 20 hours of game within a single work week (which did no favors for my sleep/work schedule, phew!) the duty it imposed on me was to save my friends. The Strange world games run on a “Quarma” system; the more Mudokons you save, the higher your Quarma and the better your ending. In the first level of the game, there is a sequence where 200 Mudokons climb ladders to get to safety, and your job is to fend off waves of Sligs that come to shoot them. The first time I played this game when it launched in 2021, I failed miserably in saving all my comrades. This time somehow, through divine gaming and without the help of a guide, I saved all 200 Mudokons. The shock of pure gas that it gave me set me on the path of doom. You don’t have to save them all to get the best Quarma and the best ending, but that didn’t matter to me. I had to save now all the Mudokons, who in soul storm, was about 1,300 souls. shit.

I had to save now all the Mudokons, who in soul storm, was about 1,300 souls. shit

I had a hell from a time that saved my enslaved brothers. There are several of those ladder sequences scattered throughout the game, each with its own unique challenges and configurations that I needed to find the optimal way to solve. Sometimes I would arm my followers with Molotov cocktails and let them do the work for me (a handy improvement over exodus, in which your followers were exceedingly helpless and useless). Other times I had to frantically possess and kill one Slig after another, anticipating where they would come from and shooting them before they could get to my friends. The best moments were when I had the means to light the platforms where they would be on fire, creating a “set it and forget it” solution that made the sequence a breeze. If you have a penchant for setting things on fire, it’s very satisfying in this game, especially when Abe giggles as his oppressors burn to death.

For each of the six or so ladder sequences, I saved all my Mudokon friends, and I thought that would be the hardest challenge the game would throw at me. But it wasn’t. Of the 1,282 Mudokons I set out to save, I only took home 1,281. There was only one damn guy I couldn’t get no matter how hard I tried. He was at the level of the Necrum mines, next to a gauntlet of alternating drills eating everything below. The goal was clear – taking him carefully through the exercises – but I couldn’t get the timing right to grind him or myself into minced Mudokon meat. This frustrated me because this wasn’t a puzzle I just hadn’t found the solution to, but a physical skill task that I knew I just couldn’t complete.

Image: Oddworld Inhabitants

Knowing I couldn’t save him, I couldn’t just leave them there. For all its atrocities and hilarious object lessons about capitalism’s rapacity, there’s a lot of heart and seriousness in it. soul storm‘s story. When you save followers, they’ll exclaim, “Oh! I knew you’d come!” or “Praise be to Abe!” I didn’t want to keep him waiting in the dark mines for a savior who wouldn’t come, so I killed him. I owned a Slig and shot him in the head, thinking that would be more human than him crushed on purpose Rest in peace, Mudokon #20.