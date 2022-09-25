‘I hope you regret this’: Ian Poulter SLAMS the Swedish Golf Federation for axing Henrik Stenson

Ian Poulter has taken to Twitter to criticize the Swedish Golf Association for scrapping their partnership with fellow LIV Golf competitor Henrik Stenson.

The move follows Stenson’s defection to the Saudi-backed circuit in early July, where he turned his back on the PGA Tour to join other big names in taking a huge pay rise.

“We believe that Henrik, given his commitment to LIV Golf, can no longer act as a role model for Swedish junior golfers,” says Gunnar Hakansson, SGF’s general secretary, to the news agency TT.

Ian Poulter has defended Henrik Stenson after he was dumped by the Swedish Golf Association

Poulter took to Twitter to label the partnership breakdown “beyond disappointing”

It’s a move Poulter responded to with sharp words on social media.

On Twitter, Poulter said: ‘It is beyond disappointing to hear this news.

‘I actually hope the junior/handicap golfers have their say. I hope you regret this SGF.

‘The greatest Swedish male golfer. The Open Champ, 2 X Race to Dubai winner, FedEx Cup Champion, Players Champ. Just to name a few of Henrik Stenson’s victories.’

Stenson acknowledged the dumping on his Instagram, writing; ‘We are of course disappointed that SGF feels that our commitment and financial support via the Henrik Stenson Foundation is no longer wanted.

“However, this will in no way affect our pursuit of developing junior and paragolf in Sweden.”

Previously, the former world No. 2 was an ambassador for the association’s Paragolf and Paragolf Tour with Stenson — according to his website — consistently donate prize money from winning Swedish Golfer of the Year to entities.

Stenson also had his Ryder Cup ties severed in the wake of joining LIV Golf, despite signing on as Team Europe’s captain for the 2023 event.

Stenson said he was “obviously disappointed” by the news that the partnership had ended

While he has previously noted that he would not join the breakaway circle, Stenson flipped and was stripped of the captaincy as a result.

“There’s been a lot of speculation back and forth and, as I said, I’m fully committed to the captaincy and Ryder Cup Europe and the job at hand,” Stenson said at his Ryder Cup press conference in March.

‘So we are going to keep busy with it and I will do everything in my power to deliver a winning team in Rome.’

Stenson never made it to Rome and instead joined LIV Golf ahead of its first event in Bedminster, NJ. — which he won, yielding a $4 million payday.