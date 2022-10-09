‘I have world champion nuts’ – Tyson Fury’s dad, John, has testicles insured for £10m

John Fury, father of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has gone to great lengths to protect his genitals.

There’s never a dull moment in the Fury household, and this time it’s John who has made headlines by revealing that he has insured his testicles for £10 million.

You can’t make this up.

Getty John Fury is the biggest supporter of his son Tyson

“I’ve insured my nuts for £10 million – trust me good things will come out of it,” John told freebets.com.

“I have world champion nuts in these pants, I grow a few kings.

“Champions only come from these nuts – it’s proven, isn’t it?”

In fairness to John, he has produced the world heavyweight champion in Tyson as well as an exciting prospect in Tommy and even Roman who made a successful professional boxing debut this weekend.

John went on to say: “Words cannot express how proud I am of Tyson and Tommy and all my family. Sometimes I feel like a world champion.”

Tyson thinks John made a smart decision by insuring his testicles, as he told Behind the gloves, “He assured them because that sperm produced the world heavyweight champion and it’s very valuable.

John Fury trains Tyson’s younger brother Tommy

cheeky ‘Lack of AJ’s balls’- Fury shares opinion on why Joshua fight collapsed

NEXT ONE? Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora ​​Trilogy Fight ‘Agreed’ With Date And Location Reported

yield Usyk doubts Fury fight as Ukraine considers going back to cruiserweight

TRUE PRO Eubank Jr makes incredible weight for Benn fight despite being called off

UNBENDING Hearn says Eubank Jr vs Benn could be rescheduled, targeting ‘righteous people’

heap Chris Eubank Jr asks Jake Paul to fill in for Conor Benn and reveals drug test







“So if something happens to him, even at his age, he could take a few more champions out of that, so we’ll see.

“Imagine this guy puts a load of swimmers in test tubes and freezes them and sells them. This is the real half brother of ‘The Gypsy King’ Tyson Fury, the heavyweight champion of the world. This could potentially be our next champion, so it is worth a fortune.

“Look at me, I’ve become a heavyweight champion, but I’ve never produced a heavyweight champion.”