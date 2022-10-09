‘I have world champion nuts’ – Tyson Fury’s dad, John, has testicles insured for £10m
John Fury, father of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has gone to great lengths to protect his genitals.
There’s never a dull moment in the Fury household, and this time it’s John who has made headlines by revealing that he has insured his testicles for £10 million.
You can’t make this up.
“I’ve insured my nuts for £10 million – trust me good things will come out of it,” John told freebets.com.
“I have world champion nuts in these pants, I grow a few kings.
“Champions only come from these nuts – it’s proven, isn’t it?”
In fairness to John, he has produced the world heavyweight champion in Tyson as well as an exciting prospect in Tommy and even Roman who made a successful professional boxing debut this weekend.
John went on to say: “Words cannot express how proud I am of Tyson and Tommy and all my family. Sometimes I feel like a world champion.”
Tyson thinks John made a smart decision by insuring his testicles, as he told Behind the gloves, “He assured them because that sperm produced the world heavyweight champion and it’s very valuable.
cheeky
‘Lack of AJ’s balls’- Fury shares opinion on why Joshua fight collapsed
“So if something happens to him, even at his age, he could take a few more champions out of that, so we’ll see.
“Imagine this guy puts a load of swimmers in test tubes and freezes them and sells them. This is the real half brother of ‘The Gypsy King’ Tyson Fury, the heavyweight champion of the world. This could potentially be our next champion, so it is worth a fortune.
“Look at me, I’ve become a heavyweight champion, but I’ve never produced a heavyweight champion.”
