I have two vaginas… but I didn’t know about it until I was 21

A woman born with two vaginas has said she had no idea of ​​her bizarre anatomy until she was 21.

Scarlett Rose, now 30, suffered excruciating pain during sex for years that left her feeling “like an alien” because “I didn’t know what was wrong with me.”

Ms Rose, who lives in Queensland, Australia, assumed it was because she ‘wasn’t ready’ or that it would ‘hurt’. Doctors even told her that the pain she was feeling was “in her head.”

It wasn’t until she became pregnant that doctors discovered that one of them’s mother’s vagina had split in two.

Discussing her ordeal, she said, “When I found out I had two vaginas, I was relieved because it took me years to figure out what was wrong.

What is a Vaginal Septum? A vaginal septum is when the female reproductive system does not fully develop, leaving a wall of tissue in the vagina. There are two different types of the condition – longitudinal vaginal septum (LVS) which runs vertically and transverse vaginal septum (TVS) which runs horizontally. Many girls don’t realize they have a vaginal septum until they reach puberty or when they become sexually active and feel pain during sex. Some women with a vaginal septum never have any symptoms. Doctors aren’t sure what causes the condition, but they know it happens while the person is developing as a fetus in the womb. Figures suggest that about one in 72,000 women has a transverse vaginal septum

“Now sex isn’t painful and I can live a normal life.”

Ms Rose, a councillor, added: ‘I also want other women to know that they are not alone in this.’

Figures suggest that up to 72,000 women worldwide have a transverse vaginal septum – when a wall of tissue separates the vagina in two.

Her tissue ended two inches in front of the vaginal opening, making it hard to see and difficult for doctors to diagnose.

Ms Rose, who started having sex when she was 18, said: ‘The first time I tried something I thought I wasn’t ready or it would hurt.’

As she sought help at the time, doctors and gynecologists were mystified as to the cause of her pain.

Over the course of three years, she underwent laparoscopic surgery, Pap smears, and ultrasounds, as well as treatment for thrush, bacterial vaginosis, and vaginismus — when the vaginal muscles contract during penetration.

She discusses her search for answers. she said, “It was really hard.

As a result, I developed severe anxiety. I was told it was in my head.

“I knew I was experiencing physical pain and when you are told there is no problem or people don’t believe you, it is very difficult. I was so ashamed.’

Ms Rose added: ‘Once I met my husband (Jamie) he told me my pain was not normal and I realized there was a problem.’

It wasn’t until she became pregnant with her son Hunter, now eight, in 2014 that doctors discovered that Ms Rose’s vagina had split in two. Pictured with husband Jamie and son Hunter

Despite the strain her condition put on her relationship with her husband, the field technician, the couple (pictured together) got married and tried to have a baby.

She struggled to find answers online to her questions about her pain, and no one she knew had experienced anything like it.

Ms Rose added: ‘Even when we talked to friends about it, men told me I wasn’t good enough and that I had to solve my problems because a lack of sex wasn’t fair to my husband.

“Having sex was incredibly painful. Sexual intercourse is not just for pleasure, it is a way of establishing relationships.

At 21 weeks pregnant, Ms Rose was rushed to hospital after she was found to have a weak cervix that could cause preterm labor. Pictured with her husband after giving birth

“My husband was so supportive and understanding and made sure I was okay.”

Despite the strain her condition put on their relationship, the couple nevertheless married and attempted to have a baby, which Ms Rose described as “incredibly painful”.

She added: “Doctors told me that having a baby can help with the pain because they assumed my pelvic floor was too tight and having a baby could loosen it up.”

Ms. Rose and her field service technician husband became pregnant in 2014 with her son Hunter, now eight.

However, at 21 weeks, she was rushed to hospital for surgery because she was found to have a weak cervix that could cause preterm labor.

During surgery, doctors found that her vagina had split in two and removed the septum, leaving one vagina.

She was told that if they hadn’t discovered the tissue, she could have bleed during birth, which could have killed her and her son.

“After giving birth, I had to have a Pap smear six weeks postpartum. I was terrified because most of the time they were incredibly painful, but after the surgery it was totally fine,” she said.

‘I wanted to raise awareness because then you can go to appointments with an idea of ​​what’s going on and you’re more likely to get help and support.

“I want people to see my story and know about it so they can stand up for themselves.”