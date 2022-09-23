‘I have MORE freedom here than at PSG!’: Kylian Mbappe digs out Ligue 1 side while on France duty

Kylian Mbappe has suggested he has ‘more freedom’ playing for the France national team than he does at PSG.

The 23-year-old starred in France’s 2-0 Nations League win over Austria on Thursday night, scoring the opener before Olivier Giroud sealed all three points with a well-taken header.

After the match, the PSG star claimed he can ‘move and go to space’ in Didier Deschamps’ system, while in Paris it’s ‘different’.

Kylian Mbappe threw himself into PSG after France’s 2-0 win over Austria in the Nations League

The Frenchman (centre) suggested he has more freedom with France than he does with PSG

Speaking about the mixed zone after the match, Mbappe said: ‘What they ask me here is different. Here I have much more freedom than at PSG.

‘The coach knows there is a ‘9’, like Giroud, and then I can move and go to space. In Paris it’s different, they ask me to play pivot, although I enjoy it everywhere.’

The forward opened the scoring for France with an emphatic finish just after half-time after breaking into space and smashing the ball into the roof of the net.

In Deschamps’ system, Giroud acts as the focal point of the attack, allowing Mbappe to run away from his strike partner. Whereas at PSG, Mbappe is often tasked with leading the attacking line to give more space to Neymar and Lionel Messi.

Mbappe said Olivier Giroud’s presence in France squad allows him to ‘move and go to space’

The statistics in Ligue 1 so far this season support this. Mbappe has registered zero assists but has scored seven goals, suggesting his role in Christophe Galtier’s side is to finish off chances.

Meanwhile, his teammate Neymar and Messi both already have seven assists in the league and have a total of 12 goals between them.

The 23-year-old, who joined PSG from Monaco in 2017, is close to becoming PSG’s all-time top scorer – just 19 goals behind Edinson Cavani’s record of 200.