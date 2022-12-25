I hated Christmas until I fell in love

If you’d visited our little flat in South London yesterday, you might have wondered where Christmas went.

We have a piece of greenery and a handful of lights. But there’s no bird in the fridge chasing every meal; no screaming family members to be entertained or current high tongs to calm down; little wrapping paper to recycle; nor a single Quality Street wrapper as proof; and no – repeat no – annual dread.

Instead, Terence and I spent our not-so-great day doing very little, observing the handful of traditions we’ve forged together over eight years. We eat Terence’s now famous nut roast. I’m a vegetarian, but according to tradition, he cooks to make up for the millennia of patriarchal oppression (and because I do more of it during the year).

There was a Claridge’s Christmas pudding and a great Epoisses cheese. We ate like kings, but without that madness that makes everyone bloated, drunk and furious. Neither of us likes lavishness, our gifts are always small, thoughtful offers rather than insane extravagances.

Earlier this year, he planted bulbs to sprout on Christmas Day, made beautiful bowls for us to eat breakfast in, and obtained my favorite panforte.

I delighted him with old books and wares from Anya Hindmarch’s stationery pop-up, and wore his late mother’s brooch.

In the current interlude between Boxing Day and New Year, there will be more regular rituals: wintry dog ​​walks, museum visits in search of ancient relics, trips to art galleries, trips to the opera, reading novels and drinking tea by the fire. Festive, yes, but in an enclosed form, traditionally just for me, my partner and our whippet – and it’s pure, downright bliss.

Still, for the 51-year-old me, this is as full as partying.

Since childhood I had always been ambivalent about Christmas – I was almost as aware of the stressful lows as the sparkling highs. Fearful and with hollow eyes, I was not always cast as a tickling Maria in nativity plays for nothing.

Later, almost two decades later, I completely let go of the holidays.

I loved my mother and she was an excellent parent in many ways. Nevertheless, Christmas was an annual ordeal that began with her first questions about our future whereabouts on the August bank holiday, and ended with accusations that lasted into the spring. The food was excellent; the passive aggression – and aggression proper – likewise.

We lost track of the savage arguments and snipes disguised as presents. Curtains were set on fire by Christmas puddings, Christmas trees knocked over by dogs and epic confrontations ensued.

It was “a lot,” as millennials put it — too much. As the oldest of five, people always tell me how wonderful it must be to be part of a big family. In reality, it looked like a pajama-clad Game Of Thrones.

There are happy memories, but even these now feel buried under a great snow of stress. I cannot bear adults who blame their parents for all their ailments; but when it comes to Christmas, my anxiety remains visceral.

More drama came into my early thirties, and my mom banned me from home for the best — read worst — part of a decade for an offense I didn’t commit. The rest of my family did Christmas. . .alone without me.

It was lonely, tearing up. So I made a virtue of necessity and left Yule out altogether. Frankly, it was a relief: the benefit of an otherwise torturous situation.

I could come out about my Christmas phobia. No turkey, no tantrums, no trauma. My truck with the festive attack was ready – and tidy is neat.

And then I fell in love with a guy who loved all the things I found most problematic: family and parties, all those endless days of forced fun. When Betts Christmases were full of sparring, my lover’s sound sounded like they came straight out of Central Casting: a traditional British Yule, played in the requisite manor house.

Terence got in from the age of eight. His mother died when he was 22, making Christmas something wonderful that he longed for, that he felt ripped off prematurely.

To add to the irony, Terence and I met at a Christmas party. I was 43 and just sober; he, 40, a textbook tall, dark, handsome stranger.

We both returned to our parents’ house that holiday, in my case for the first time in over ten years. It would be our last. On Christmas Eve, my mother was diagnosed with terminal cancer; on New Year’s Eve, his father died of a heart attack. Our family Christmases were over. It was time to make our own traditions.

For a while, Terence gave in to my desire to escape from everything, and at the end of December we eloped. That first year we flew to Sicily to pretend the Christmas party was off.

Twelve months later my father was also dead. Distraught, we found refuge in an elegant Parisian Airbnb, for a non-Christmas of art, mini patisseries and opera. Another year we went to Berlin. And so we came up with new, shared rituals.

Four years after we met, we moved in together. Three months later, we made the (for me) radical decision to stay home for the festivities – our home – complete with our new pup, Pimlico.

It was my first no run, Christmassy Christmas in 17 years and I had to take baby steps.

Bauble-phobic, I erected a small, resolutely pagan tree adorned with a series of silver bells. Terence went to the other extreme and created giant snowscapes with wreaths and tinsel. As the day approached, he soothed my nerves with the woodsmoke candle he’d taken to Sicily, Paris, and Berlin—the scent of our mutual Christmas.

We see a friend now and then, but I’m not yet in the mood for the drink that gregarious Terence craves. Beth, his sister, who is clearly hosting a Merry Christmas, is also extremely generous in giving in to my phobia. We meet before or after, but not during, when I have to disappear – same with my own siblings.

Today Terence will read to me – something we both love. Or we watch a (non-Christmas) movie together with the dog under a blanket. Maybe one of us bakes something, or we wander to Chinatown.

We take the peace and nothingness that others allow themselves in this Twixmas period between Boxing Day and New Year’s – and create a beautiful emptiness of the whole. I wouldn’t say I’ve learned to love Christmas – my fear around it runs too deep. But I love our Christmas, and that’s all that matters. Thanks to Terence, this is now a period I look forward to rather than dread.

Is it just me or has the intercourse become a minefield? Dear Liz. See you Saturday. Please do not bring the pink Cava. We have bottles of it. Nobody likes it. “And maybe go easy on the cheese straws?” Not only did my boyfriend’s text blow my lazy girl’s guide to party food out of the water, I realized I’ve been bringing pink fizz to their parties for years. Not anymore. There is a new spirit of candor in the air. The gloves are off. Now that we can finally meet in person at friends’ homes for Christmas, we suddenly realize how bigoted our friends have become after two years in social Siberia. Friends are no longer too polite to tell us when we’re doing something “wrong.” And they’re no longer so polite as to tell us when we’re doing something they don’t approve of — from arguments over the heating (whatever you do, never touch someone else’s thermostat) to the right ring to use on the stove for the mulled wine wine (“No Liz! Not that one, you’ll burn all the alcohol!”). The rules for shoes on/shoes off have become mystifyingly complex again, with each room potentially having a different status depending on the floor. I also got my timing wrong. An invite to ‘drinks from 6-8pm’ meant I got the cold shoulder as I arrived at 6:30pm and then got my coat at 8pm. In Covid times we were so grateful to even have six people in our gardens that we never thought to criticize anything. But after years of not mingling, hosts knowingly berate their guests and we all lose our trust. Let’s face it, no one likes to be told off. It’s so nice to see friends in 3D again. We have all missed the warmth of human contact. But when did everyone become so incredibly annoying, and when did cheese straws become an inappropriate nibble?

