I found my voice in the kitchen! Meet the five-year-old who learned to speak… by baking

Whatever the question, some say that cake is always the answer.

And it certainly was for five-year-old Imogen Bowley, who couldn’t speak until she surprisingly found her voice, through cooking.

Imogen struggles with a condition called global developmental delay, which prevented her from speaking. But everything changed when her father Danny took her to the food store where she works as a packer.

Imogen, then four, picked up some flour and was told by Mr. Bowley’s colleague that it was used to make cakes, prompting Imogen’s first word: cake.

Mr Bowley returned to his home in Farsley, Leeds, to see if he could get Imogen to ‘talk while she baked’. He’s been baking ever since, and this Christmas he decided to make hundreds of cookies to hand out to nursing homes.

He also raised £700 to buy gifts for elderly residents who he thought would be “sad they may not have any”.

Bowley, 40, told Rob Lawrie on Radio 4 last night: “When I see her as ‘chef Imogen’, she seems to stop being a little girl who can’t do much.” It’s almost like she gave him superpowers.

Andrea Dykxhoorn, a special educational needs coordinator who has come to know the family well, said that when Imogen dons the chef costume, she “has full conversations and is able to express herself.”

Imogen’s mother Mandy, 37, said: ‘It’s amazing. When she puts on chef clothes, it’s like she’s a different person, how she interacts with people.”

She baked hundreds of cakes to sell in markets across the county and used the £700 she raised to buy over 100 gifts for the residents of St Luke’s Nursing Home, Leeds: she delivered boxes of chocolate, shower gels, art kits and books with a Santa Claus Dress.

She also baked cookies and wrote Christmas cards for each resident.