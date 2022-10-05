‘I don’t watch it!’ Ant Middleton hits out at SAS: Who Dares Wins

Ant Middleton took a hit on SAS: Who Dares Wins, saying he thinks the show has gone “soft” since he left.

The former head instructor, 42, was snatched from his role in the Channel 4 series last year, admitting he was unimpressed by his replacement Rudy Reyes, who previously labeled some of Ant’s previous comments as ‘misogynistic’.

Speak with The sunAnt claimed that many celebrities now refuse to participate in SAS out of “loyalty” to him.

He said, “SAS is a lot softer now. I don’t look at it. A lot of celebrities call me and tell me they’ve been asked to do the show but won’t, partly out of loyalty to me and partly because they say, ‘What would I get out of it? It has become soft.”

Ant added that he is “surprised” that the show is still called SAS, given that Rudy is an ex-Marine and not a “tier-one Special Forces.”

The star also hit back at comments Rudy has made, calling Ant “misogynistic” and “immature.”

Ant said, ‘You know what? I was actually looking forward to meeting Rudy, and then he brought up all those things from the past and said I was misogynistic.

He added: “I don’t know Rudy, so I don’t hate him and I don’t like him, but I know I have to avoid him now because of that unfortunate article.”

Rudy previously said of Ant: “It’s obvious how narcissistic he is. And of course, you know what, if he ever came face to face with me, he wouldn’t say anything. He wouldn’t stand a chance against me.’

Since Rudy’s comments, Ant has also ridiculed his replacement on Twitter, calling the Marine a “uglier” version of him.

Ant, however, insisted he didn’t take Twitter seriously and his comments should be taken as ironic.

Ant also thinks he’d beat Rudy in a fight, considering he’s eight years his junior, but insisted he “wouldn’t want a scrap.”

The adventurer is not ruling out a return to British TV and is also having “conversations” about taking on a starring role in a film.

In early March 2021, Ant’s abrupt departure from the UK version of the show was confirmed by Channel 4, apparently due to his “personal demeanor”.

A Channel 4 spokesperson told MailOnline at the time: “Ant Middleton will not participate in any future series of SAS: Who Dares Wins.

“After several conversations Channel 4 and Minnow Films have had with him regarding his personal conduct, it has become clear that our views and values ​​are not aligned and that we will no longer work with him.”

His departure came months after Ant sparked controversy by referring to Black Lives Matter protesters as “absolute scum” and urging people to “just keep going” and not change their habits during the Covid pandemic.

Ant previously hit back at claims that his departure was due to allegedly making an lewd comment to a woman who was picked up by his microphone.

His spokesperson said: ‘Ant has worked for years on TV sets around the world and has never been accused by anyone of speaking inappropriately.

He has only been informed of these allegations, which he wholeheartedly and emphatically rejects through the media.

“If someone felt they had said something verbally abusive, we would have expected a formal review process, but no such discussion has ever taken place, either through any of the networks he works for or through agencies like Bectu.”

Speaking on Good Morning Britain in March, Ant denied allegations that he had made ‘inappropriate’ comments to female staff, which were subsequently investigated by Channel 4 bosses.

He said anonymous complaints had been made about “indirect” behavior typical of the hosts’ military background, and said “snowflakes” had no place on the set of SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Following Channel 4’s statement about his departure, Ant posted on Instagram: “Hi guys, I have news which is that after five incredible years I’ve decided it’s time to move on from SAS Who Dares Wins UK.

“Great respect for my fellow DS – it was a journey I will never forget. Thanks to everyone who contributed and made the show what it is.’

He added: ‘Really excited about the future and what’s to come this year. Stay positive.’