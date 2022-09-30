‘I don’t even know what that is’: What Feinstein, 89, said to staffers when they briefed her on bill

<!–

Sen. Dianne Feinstein bristled at employees who tried to tell her about the next stopgap funding bill she would vote on Thursday, telling them, ‘I don’t even know what that is.’

Feinstein, 89, has served as a Democratic senator from California for 30 years and has voted on dozens of continuing resolutions (CRs) to fund the government.

According to a private conversation overheard by Well-informed person, Feinstein struggled to get her bearings as she headed for an elevator that takes lawmakers to the Senate floor to vote.

‘This is a vote on the continuing resolution. Do you have any questions about it? a staff member asked the senator, before she yelled at him.

The vote to keep the government funded through Dec. 16 passed the Senate 72-25.

In recent years, Democrats on Capitol Hill have raised concerns about the Senate’s longest-serving member and his mental fitness to serve.

Feinstein had long been recognized in Washington for his problem-focused passion and quick wit, but a Democratic lawmaker told the San Francisco Chronicle that “there was no trace of that anymore” last spring.

Four other senators, three of them Democrats, as well as three of her former employees fear that Feinstein is “mentally unfit to serve” and that her memory is “rapidly deteriorating.”

People who have worked with the California lawmaker for years now say she has a hard time recognizing them and repeats the same talking points. There has been talk of persuading her to resign before her current term ends in 2024.

A staffer from another senator’s office is quoted as saying that they have seen their boss go to great lengths to reintroduce himself to Feinstein before speaking to her.

After the Chronicle report came out, Feinstein told members of the editorial board that she was “pretty taken aback” that her cognition had been called into question.

Feinstein registers to run for Supervisor of District 2 at the age of 44 in 1977

Feinstein is pictured during his first run for mayor in 1971, at age 39.

Feinstein and her fiancé Richard Blum, an investment banker, celebrate their wedding announcement with champagne. The couple married in 1980.

‘I meet regularly with the leaders. I am not isolated. I see people. My attendance is good. I put the hours. We represent a great state. And I’m a little bit taken aback by all of this,” she told board members by phone.

The senator said in 2020 that she had no plans to leave her term early. In January 2021, she submitted the initial paperwork to apply again in 2024, when she will be 91 years old. Her office said the move was only procedural due to technicalities of electoral law.

The recently overheard conversation showcases America’s gerontocracy, just after President Biden seemingly forgot about the recent car accident death of Rep. Jackie Walorski that rocked Washington, DC.

‘Jackie, are you here? Where’s Jackie? the president questioned during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health.

The average age in the Senate is 63 years; Behind Feinstein are Senators Chuck Grassley, Republican of Iowa, also 89, Richard Shelby, Republican of Alabama, 88, and Jim Inhofe, Republican of Olka, 87.