‘I didn’t have sex with you’ – Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall in bizarre exchange

Unseen footage from the Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall ‘Gloves Are Off’ program saw a bizarre exchange between the rivals.

The pair will meet at the O2 Arena in London for the undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO middleweight world titles, five weeks after their fight was postponed.

Getty Shields and Marshall have a lot of history, along with a rivalry that stretches back more than 10 years to their days as young amateurs

Shields and Marshall were initially scheduled to fight on September 10, but the death of Queen Elizabeth II brought the country to a standstill.

This caused a last minute postponement which was disastrous for the organizers.

Fortunately, however, the fight was quickly moved to October 15.

As a result, broadcaster Sky had to find new ways to promote the event for a second time.

For the first date, they released the traditional “Gloves Are Off” program in which the two fighters sat down and exchanged words with Johnny Nelson as the mediator.

Now the unseen footage of the show has been released, with fight fans confused over one conversation.

Sky Shields looked stunned by Marshall’s comment

While discussing what brought them to this point, Shields and Marshall had differing opinions.

Marshall began, “The fact that I won brought us here.”

Shields replied sarcastically, “Yeah, sure.”

To which Marshall replied, “The fact that we were both screwing each other brought us here.”

A stunned Shields then seemed to say, “I haven’t had sex with you.”

Sky Marshall smiled while going back and forth

Sky Shields was stunned

Marshall replied, “You did it, you did it.”

Shields then added, “It’s the fact that I even gave you attention.”

And Marshall said back, “Are you kidding? You’ve lost the plot. Your head fell off. You have lost all self-control.”

It’s not entirely clear if Marshall was sincere in this exchange and making a bold claim to just play mind games with her opponent or if there was just a “lost in translation” moment.

Either way, the pair will settle their feud at the O2 Saturday night.