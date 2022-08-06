‘I could’ve died’: NFL legend Terrell Owens speaks out about confrontation with ‘Karen’ neighbor

You won’t often hear Terrell Owens admit he’s worried.

Over an illustrious career spanning 16 seasons, Owens personified fearlessness, rejecting the opinions of media, fans, and sometimes teammates, en route to failure at Canton.

The 48-year-old has been in trouble lately after an incident with a neighbor he mockingly referred to as “Karen.”

In the aftermath, Owens clarified that he “could have died” had the circumstances been different.

“I honestly could have died,” TO . said TMZ.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens found himself in a racially charged confrontation with a neighbor and the police, which he recorded and has since shared on social media

“When the wrong kind of cops came out, when they got the wrong kind of information. Her, you saw the video, she started to cry, you never know how that situation could have changed.’

The former All-Pro recipient was accused by the woman of reckless driving in their neighborhood and nearly hitting her with his car. She also told officers that Owens was trying to intimidate her.

“He got out of his car and started harassing me,” the woman, mockingly identified by Owens as “Karen,” told officers.

“But you didn’t have to get out of your damn car,” she yelled at Owens.

Owens replied, “You didn’t have to talk to me like that.”

It was at this point that the woman brought race into the discussion by shouting, “You are a black man approaching a white woman.”

Owens, now 48, had a Hall-of-Fame career with the Eagles, 49ers and Cowboys

Owens stunned fans in the NFL during his 16 seasons and has often talked about a comeback

Owens hopes his awkward encounter will be a catalyst for change within communities, especially in the Sunshine State, where he lives.

“I hope the people here in Florida are watching what happened,” TO says, specifically saying he hopes the state [Attorney General] investigates the situation.

‘I hope maybe’ [she] can get into this and see what can be done because as I said this could have ended very, very badly and as I said this could have been a situation where you may not have talked to me live here today , but talked about me in a different way.’