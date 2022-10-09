‘I could have killed myself’ – F1 driver Pierre Gasly furious after near-miss with tractor during Japanese Grand Prix

Pierre Gasly was furious about an incident during the Japanese Grand Prix that he believes could have killed him.

The race started under heavy rain, Gasly had collected a piece of advertising barrier and made a pit stop at the end of the first lap when a safety car was deployed.

Gasly barely missed the tractor on the track

This was to ensure that Carlos Sainz’s stricken Ferrari could be cleaned up after a crash.

The race was then postponed, but when Gasly tried to overtake the other drivers, he passed a recovery vehicle that had been sent without the drivers’ knowledge.

“I could have killed myself,” Gasly roared.

“What’s this tractor on track?” he shouted on the team radio. “I walked next to it. This is unacceptable. Remember what happened. I can not believe this.”

Other drivers were not happy that they had not been informed about the tractor on the track, and Sebastian Vettel said: “Next time they should inform us if there is a goddamn tractor on the road. I know we’re under Safety Car, but on Turn 12 there’s this…”

The FIA ​​issued a statement regarding the location of the recovery vehicle: “In connection with the recovery of the incident on lap 3, the Safety Car was deployed and the race neutralized.

“Car 10, which had suffered damage and made a pit stop behind the Safety Car, then drove at high speed to overtake the field.

“As conditions deteriorated, the red flag was shown before car 10 passed the incident site where it had been damaged on the previous lap.”

The incident took place in the same location where Jules Bianchi crashed under similar circumstances in 2014, with the Frenchman plowing into a tractor salvaging another car that had left the same corner and dying of his injuries the following year.

Bianchi’s dad posted on Instagram, circling the tractor in Gasly’s eyeline and adding the caption: “No respect for the driver’s life, no respect for Jules’s memory unbelievable.”