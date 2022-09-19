‘I choose Malacia in my team’: Wesley Sneijder backs Man United full-back to start at the World Cup

<!–

Dutch legend Wesley Sneijder says he believes Tyrell Malacia should start for the Dutch at this winter’s World Cup.

Malacia has been in fine form since replacing Luke Shaw in Manchester United’s starting XI following the crushing 4-0 defeat at Brentford.

The 23-year-old has been one of the standout players as Erik ten Hag’s men have turned their start to the season around, earning particular praise for his performances against Arsenal and Liverpool.

He already has five caps for his country and World Cup finalist Sneijder believes he should start in Qatar.

“I choose Malacia in my team because he comes up high and is much taller,” he said, according to Voetbal Zone. ‘Then you get more into a 3-5-2, and I like that.

Malacia could line up alongside Jurrien Timber, who backed out of a United move after Holland manager and former United boss Louis van Gaal warned he might not feature in his squad for Qatar if he did not get plenty playing time.