I can’t forgive the Sussexes for their vindictive claims of racism in the family

What a bland, meaningless nonsense.

The empty platitudes uttered by Harry and Meghan as they accepted an award for ‘heroically’ standing up to perceived racism in the royal family counted for nothing, benefited no one but the Sussexes, and will do nothing but harm to the goals they embrace.

After flying from Los Angeles on a private jet (what eco-warriors!) to the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York – an event that sold tickets for up to $1 million (£820,000) – chatted she that would put a GCSE student to shame.

‘Our hope,’ they plodded, ‘is to inspire a new generation of leaders in the arts, where diverse emerging talent is given a platform to make their voices heard and tell their stories.’

They then praised “courage over fear and love over hate,” adding. Together we know that a glimmer of hope can turn into a wave of change.

That sentence sounds like it was generated by a computer programmed with superficial clichés and claptrap.

I would happily ignore this spoiled couple and let them continue their desperate quest for wealth and fame. But I can’t because they do such great damage to an institution I revere – and one that does so much good for race relations: the royal family.

Having spent my childhood in Ghana, where many of my family still live, I am a proud Briton with a career in journalism and broadcasting that gives me the invaluable opportunity to speak my mind.

I owe everything to these two countries and consider them both my home. And I think of the royal family – through the Commonwealth – as the great unifying factor between them.

As head of the Commonwealth, the late Queen Elizabeth understood this better than anyone. Over the course of her reign, the Commonwealth’s “family” grew from just seven countries to 56 members, encompassing more than 2.5 billion people.

She could not have worked harder to promote unity among all these myriad peoples. That’s why I loved her and she was revered all over the world.

Today, King Charles has taken over his mother’s mantle. Photos this week of him in a Sikh temple, sitting cross-legged and looking happy to promote religious affiliation, prove his commitment to the creed of tolerance.

Thirty years ago, King Charles became patron of the Oxford Center for Islamic Studies and delivered a heartfelt speech on the importance of unity

What were Meghan and Harry doing that same day? Basking in an award that not only highlighted their grievances, but also glorified their vengeful claims that the royals are racist.

Of all the accusations one can hurl at the royal family (and they are certainly not without fault) racism is certainly the last.

It’s not just their commitment to the Commonwealth. About 30 years ago, in 1993, Charles became a patron of the Oxford Center for Islamic Studies, where he gave a heartfelt speech about the importance of unity between religions and races.

“I sincerely believe that the ties between these two worlds are more important today than ever before,” he said, “because the level of misunderstanding between the Islamic and Western worlds remains perilously high, and because the need for the two to work together is living and working in our increasingly interdependent world has never been greater.”

Are these really the words of someone whose family is racist? And it seems to me, after the trailer of the Sussexes’ Netflix documentary, where an employee tells us ‘it’s about hate; it’s about race’, that the Sussexes repeat their accusations of racism to polish their own moral credentials and, shamefully, to fuel their earning potential.

Talking about “hate and race” in this way is toxic. Far from inspiring people, it stirs resentment and threatens to lead to confrontation between people whose only real difference is the color of their skin. To me, that’s really despicable.

It seems to me that Harry and Meghan yearn for the worldwide admiration that Princess Diana enjoyed, and Harry constantly draws comparisons between his and Meghan’s plight and that of his late mother.

But unlike the Sussexes, Diana put her anger and grief to good use, forcing the world to listen as she spoke passionately about AIDS and landmines.

Harry and Meghan seem to passionately believe in nothing but themselves. They preach about poverty and live in their mansion in Montecito, with their £1,000 Hermes blankets and Meghan’s Louis Vuitton designer outfits.

It’s worse than hypocrisy. It is a betrayal of the oppressed they claim to represent. Britain and America are home to millions of people who are currently struggling to feed their families and heat their homes. Many of them come from ethnic minorities and some face real racism in their daily lives, a horrifying prospect.

That boy from a black British family who depends on free school meals and can’t afford his bus fare. That girl who came to the UK as a refugee from the Middle East and shares a laptop with two siblings for their homework. How inspired do you think they’ll be to see Harry and Meghan tearfully claiming to be victims of racial hatred?

The point is that the very institution against which they make their accusations – the royal family – is truly a force of change in the lives of many such children.

For example, the work of The Prince’s Trust is particularly important. Founded nearly 50 years ago by Charles, it is the UK’s largest youth charity and has helped over 950,000 young people of all creeds and races.

This week, the Princess of Wales wore a pair of gold hoops designed by London jeweler Lenique Louis, who founded her business in 2009 with the help of a £2,000 loan from the Trust.

“Kate could have gone to any of the big houses,” Lenique said proudly, “but she wanted them from an independent designer – helped by her father-in-law.”

That is practical, honest support. It has real meaning. And everyone wins: from the young black Londoner whose business is sure to thrive, to the princess who wears an original and enviable design.

Compare that to the diamond earrings Meghan wore on a trip to Fiji in 2018 — a gift from the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, whose regime killed journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey.

And the royal family is not only taking the lead in terms of tolerance and unity in its public duties. At his home in Highgrove in Gloucestershire, Charles has a spectacular ‘carpet garden’ inspired by Islamic patterns. Wooden doors in the garden are painted with Arabic motifs. The king’s pleasure in exploring all kinds of spiritual meanings is unfeigned.

What do Harry and Meghan have in their garden? According to the tour they gave Oprah Winfrey and her cameras, it’s a chicken coop and some trees that supposedly “look like them.” If they don’t see themselves reflected, I imagine, they’re not interested.

It leaves me feeling offended and frustrated. The Sussexes represent an unattractive version of society, one in which accusations of racism can never be challenged, questionable though they may be.

The Queen’s triumphant achievement was to bridge racial divides, whether through her staunch support for Nelson Mandela or through her unparalleled diplomacy when she danced with Ghana’s President Kwame Nkrumah in 1961.

Worst of all is their willingness to launch this selfish assault on our greatest institution just weeks after they attended the Queen’s funeral. It is clear that they have learned nothing from her life.

She was the epitome of duty. What a tragedy that the only duty Meghan and Harry seem to know is their own.

Esther Krakue is a writer and broadcaster.