‘I was cannon fodder’: Killer released from prison to fight for Russia on frontline

A convicted murderer recruited by Vladimir Putin to fight in Ukraine has surrendered to Kiev, saying he was being used as “cannon fodder”.

After serving 24 years in prison for a 1999 murder, Yevgeny Nuzhin, 55, was one of a number of inmates who had signed up with a “private military contractor.”

They were offered their freedom if they remained in service for six months.

Nuzhin, now in the custody of the Ukrainian army, said he realized he was simply being sent to his death when he and his unit were ordered this month to help find dead or wounded Russian soldiers on the battlefield in Luhansk.

He said he defected because the education was bad and he had relatives in Ukraine.

He added: ‘As far as I understand, [we were] cannon fodder. If you didn’t follow the instructions, they’d shoot you.’

Nuzhin continued: “It was not Ukraine that attacked Russia, it was Putin that attacked Ukraine.

“I have relatives who live here. My uncle lives in the Ivano-Frankivsk region and my sister lives in Lviv.’

It is still unclear what will happen to Nuzhin, whose wife and child are in Russia.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, known as Putin’s chef, is behind a desperate recruiting campaign to give a manpower boost to Russia’s failed invasion

Video footage surfaced last week of a pro-Kremlin catering tycoon behind the shadowy Wagner group of mercenaries offering prisoners freedom and a possible pardon if they agree to fight.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, known as Putin’s chef, is behind a desperate recruiting campaign to give a manpower boost to the failed invasion of Russia.

US officials estimate that the 61-year-old Russian oligarch has tried to track down at least 1,500 convicted criminals to join forces called the Kremlin’s private militia.

Monthly salaries of 100,000 rubles are offered, roughly equivalent to £1,500. A group of Ukrainian hackers known as the IT Army of Ukraine yesterday claimed to have obtained all personal details of all Wagner mercenaries.

“Every executioner, murderer and rapist will be severely punished. Revenge is inevitable,” Ukrainian digital reform minister Mykhailo Fedorov said.

The Wagner group is said to have been involved in ‘false flag’ attacks in eastern Ukraine intended to give Russia a pretext to attack.

They have also been linked to the atrocities in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, where mass graves were discovered after a Russian withdrawal in March, in which the victims were tortured.

The fighters are also said to have been involved in the first invasion of Ukraine in 2014, when Moscow illegally seized Crimea and the Donbas, the country’s eastern industrial heartland.