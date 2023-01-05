Hyundai i30 that was ‘driven in area’ where 28-year-old killer Ashley Dale was shot is being tracked down

<!–

A Hyundai i30 that was ‘driven into the area’ where slain council officer Ashley Dale, 28, was shot dead in a case of ‘mistaken identity’ has been tracked down by police.

Merseyside Police confirmed today that a vehicle relevant to the murder investigation has now been recovered.

Ms Dale was found on August 21 with a gunshot wound in the back garden of her home in Old Swan, Liverpool.

A gunman burst into her home around 12:40 p.m. and fired “indiscriminately” several shots.

At least one bullet hit Mrs. Dale in the abdomen. She was seen slumped in her garden by a neighbor who alerted authorities.

Police said in a statement today: ‘The vehicle, a gray Hyundai i30, had previously been dispersed as part of detectives’ ongoing investigation into the August 2022 murder of Ashley at Old Swan. It has since been recovered and seized for forensic research. .

Environmental health officer Ashely Dale, 28, pictured was shot at her home in Liverpool’s Old Swan on August 21

Police have released CCTV footage of a car believed to have driven into the area where Miss Dale was killed shortly before the shooting

Officers were called to an address in Leinster Road at around 12.40am on Sunday 21 August after reports of concerns about a woman in the premises.

Emergency services attended and found Ashley in the backyard with a gunshot wound to her body.

“Ashley was taken to hospital but sadly died a short time later.”

Detective Chief Inspector Cath Cummings, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: ‘While this vehicle has now been impounded, we still want to speak to anyone who witnessed its movements.

‘We think the car was driving near Dovecot and Page Moss on the night of Ashley’s murder, also on Pilch Lane.

“That’s why I want to continue to appeal to anyone who lives in these areas and may have information about this car. This can range from knowing who was driving, seeing someone being picked up, or taking more photos or videos on cameras, dashcams or doorbell devices.

A gunman broke into the house and began firing indiscriminately. Detectives do not believe Mrs. Dale was the intended target

The 28-year-old was at home in Leinster Road, Old Swan, Liverpool, when a gunman broke through her door at around 12:40am on August 21, firing several shots ‘indiscriminately’.

A gunman burst into her home around 12:40 a.m. on August 21, 2022 and fired multiple shots “indiscriminately”

Ms Dale’s family have issued a new appeal for information on what would have been the official’s 29th birthday

“Whether you have information about this car or anything related to Ashley’s tragic death, come forward if you haven’t already.

“Please come forward with everything you know to help us bring those responsible to justice and get justice for Ashley’s family.”

People can pass on information to the police Public portal.

Anyone with any information can also contact the police via social media @MerPolCC or anonymously call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 22000615873.