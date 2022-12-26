Hyundai and Kia wipe the floor with electric car rivals with stylish, well-priced models

Move over Elon Musk, it looks like Tesla may have some electrifying competition in the form of Hyundai and Kia.

The two South Korean carmakers have recently gained popularity with their new models, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and sister company Kia’s EV6, both revving up their engines in the electric vehicle (EV) market.

The new EVs are outpacing other competitors like the Nissan Leaf, Chevrolet Bolt, and even the popular Ford Mustang Mach-E.

The EV6 sold 19,267 while the Ioniq 5 sold 21,262, a total of 40,529 in the year through November, compared to Ford’s 28,089 according to Figures of cars.com.

Hyundai and Kia’s new electric vehicles (EVs), the Ioniq 5 and EV6, pictured, have seen significant market success, outperforming the competition.

The Tesla Model Y, a mini SUV that is the closest in size and price to Hyundai and Kia sold 56,937.

Although Musk’s Tesla is still managing to sell a higher volume of cars overall, it took his company a decade to sell as many EVs as Hyundai and Kia in just a few months. Hyundai’s vehicle has taken six years to make.

“From an electric vehicle perspective, they’re really just wiping the floor,” Edmunds analyst Joseph Yoon told Bloomberg. “Honestly, I don’t know if any dealer around me has anything in stock.”

The high demand has even caused shortages at car dealerships with the current waiting list for the EV6 roughly six months.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has recently gained popularity with its new models

“The idea was, with the platform that we have and the understanding of the market that we have, let’s put together a really bold and innovative proposition,” explained Kia’s Steve Kosowski. “We’re going to make a statement that Kia is here.”

Even Musk has offered praise: “Hyundai is doing pretty good,” he tweeted in June.

Kosowski also explains that there is a form of ‘Tesla fatigue’ taking hold with the company’s vehicles that is now becoming common, and not just in coastal states.

Previous owners of gas-powered Kia and Hyundai models are also eyeing the company’s new EV models with customers who already trust the brand.

The timing of these models’ launches has been favorable, as EV adoption is increasing in the US due to environmental concerns and rising gas prices, which had been on an upward trajectory until recently.

Even Elon Musk has offered praise: “Hyundai is doing pretty good,” he tweeted in June.

The Tesla Model Y, a mini SUV that is the closest in size and price to Hyundai and Kia, sold 56,937 but took decades to reach the vehicle’s current sales level.

Both models offer features that are unique to the EV market, including a large amount of cargo space, the ability to adjust regenerative braking with foot pedals, and bi-directional power, which allows the use of power tools or charging another EV with the car. .

They also have fast charging rates, adding almost 16 miles of range per minute under ideal conditions.

Starting at around $40,000, the vehicles are relatively affordably priced compared to other luxury EVs, most of which are priced above $45,000.

Other lower-end vehicles, like the Nissan Leaf, are also starting to feel a bit dated with the second generation released in 2017.

The lower price point appeals to a broader range of buyers, including those who are budget-conscious and might otherwise have bought a starter sedan.

Luxury car buyers contemplating switching to electric vehicles also seem to be interested in the cars.

“These two cars have hit the right price and the right size for a lot of buyers,” analyst Yoon said. “And I think there’s an inherent level of trust with a big manufacturer getting into the game with the mainstream.”

Meanwhile, Tesla is on track for its worst year ever. His share price has fallen 70 percent in the last 13 months and investors seem tired of Musk’s constant chaos on Twitter since his purchase of the social network.

Tesla’s stock price hit an all-time high of more than $414 in November 2021. Since then, it has plunged 70 percent to $123.15 as of Friday and shares have fallen another 1 percent.

Since then, the company has lost nearly two-thirds of its value, at a time when rival automakers are cutting back on Tesla’s dominant share of electric vehicle sales.