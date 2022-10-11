‘Hypocrite’ – Jarrell Miller takes aim at Eddie Hearn over Conor Benn drugs test

Jarrell Miller has lashed out at his former co-promoter Eddie Hearn over his treatment of Conor Benn’s positive drug test.

Benn, who is being promoted by Hearn, was due to face Chris Eubank Jr last weekend, but tested positive for the banned drug clomiphene.

As a result, the British Boxing Board of Control [BBBofC] issued a statement announcing that they would be banning the fight.

Despite this, Kalle Sauerland, the promoter of Hearn and Eubank Jr, tried to force a turnaround over the next 24 hours.

They were ultimately unsuccessful, but Benn retains the support of his promoter anyway.

Three-and-a-half years ago, Hearn Miller received his doctorate in part in his fight against Anthony Joshua, whom he continues to promote to this day.

The American scored an unprecedented hat-trick of three failed VADA drug tests announced within three days – for GW1516, HGH and EPO.

As a result, the fight was dropped, Hearn knocked Miller down and the pair have not worked together since.

In response to the Benn situation, Miller has spoken out about: YouTube and said: “We’re making a short video about the biggest bastard I know.

“This kid is a hypocrite, Eddie Hearn, let’s give him a round of applause…

“Let’s go straight to the number one topic. Sure, Eddie Hearn and his new golden goose failed a drug test.

“The irony of this whole thing is that they are fighting in the UK.

“UKAD and VADA are two different testing companies that have used them.

“He didn’t follow VADA protocol, now Eddie Hearn says they won’t recognize VADA.

“In principle [being] a hypocrite and self-contradictory.

“They are going to enforce the UKAD rules because he has done nothing wrong with UKAD. It’s so funny that this is the route he takes and the position he takes in this situation.

“Of course he was thrown under the bus with other fighters and especially I threw him under the bus crazy.”

Miller continued: “What makes it even funnier is that Eddie Hearn really tries to dismiss it like it’s nothing when it’s his fighters.

“When it comes to other fighters, he’s quick to say something about it.

“Eddie Hearn was more hurt about the AJ fight because of money.

“He didn’t matter to me because Eddie was my co-promoter, I had more than one promoter I worked with.

“So it’s a lot easier and a lot cheaper for him to throw me under the bus and cut all ties with me than to really get to the bottom of it and find a way to fight it.

“That’s why I was thrown under the bus.

“But Eddie, we all know he’s a hypocrite.

“He’s worked with a lot of fighters who have failed worse than I failed.”