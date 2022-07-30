Hustler pornographer Larry Flynt’s private $35MILLION jet on sale at Facebook Marketplace for $18K

The remains of Hustler pornographer Larry Flynt’s private jet are for sale online for a fraction of its original price.

The so-called “King of Smut” owned at least four private jets, including a $35 million Gulfstream G-IV from 2006, listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace with a price tag of just $18,000 in Florida.

The black jet has the word Hustler, after the porn magazine Flynt founded, in capital letters on the site.

Aircraft salvage fighter Ozzie Saez put the Hollywood porn king’s plane on Facebook Marketplace this month for just $18,000.

The 2006 Gulfstream G-IV is painted black and has the word Hustler written on the site in gold capital letters, after the monthly pornographic magazine founded by Flynt

The aircraft is not whole and is missing all of its two Rolls-Royce RB.184 Tay engines, wings, modified interior and landing gear

It can be picked up at the hangar in Valrico, Florida.

It is likely that the two engines would be worth more on their own than if they were left attached to the aircraft, which has declined in value due to the need for repairs and maintenance.

Saez, of Aero Salvage Design, usually tears up old planes to sell for parts.

He kept Flynt’s plane relatively intact because of the porn mogul’s famed owner, but offers to sell it in sections for $500 a foot.

In addition to founding Hustler, Flynt was an outspoken First Amendment activist who built a $400 million adult entertainment empire.

He died of heart failure at his Hollywood Hills home last February at the age of 78, though he had suffered a series of health problems since an assassination attempt in 1978 that left him paralyzed from the waist down.

White racist serial killer Joseph Paul Franklin attempted to kill Flynt as he left Georgia court.

Franklin shot him, leaving him paralyzed, in retaliation for Hustler posting images of interracial sex.

The controversial mogul and self-proclaimed First Amendment champion had been involved in numerous legal battles over free speech and pornography.

He often clashed with feminist groups and the religious right, and was once indicted by evangelist Rev. Jerry Falwell in a case that went to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Flynt, a self-described “smut peddler” who transformed his Midwestern strip clubs into the multimillion-dollar Hustler empire, was passionate about personal freedoms.

He was an unlikely acquittal activist known for his legal battle over pornography regulations. Aside from pornography, he launched unsuccessful bids for political office.

His life was made into a 1996 film, The People vs Larry Flynt, starring Woody Harrelson, Edward Norton and Courtney Love, which chronicled his fame and his clashes with religious institutions and the law.

Flynt was married five times and had five children – his daughter Lisa Flynt-Fugate died in October 2014 at the age of 47 in a car accident in Ohio.

He was survived by TJ Flynt; Theresa Flynt, who worked in marketing for the retail side of Hustler; Tonya Flynt-Vega, who accused her father of sexual abuse – he denied it – and started the Coalition Against Pornography; and Larry Flynt Jr, who according to his father was… ‘worthless’.

He married Elizabeth Berrios, his former nurse, in 1998.

In 2013, he told: The Hollywood Reporter he was estranged from four of his five children because he claimed they just wanted his money and were unwilling to show any interest in running his business.