Husband tells how his wife was ‘crushed’ after leaping off 10ft building in bungled bungee jump

Yevgenia (pictured) plunged 82 feet and suffered multiple injuries after a support rope was not properly attached to a tree, according to reports

A ‘free-flying’ extreme sports jumping instructor has been sentenced to four years in prison after a woman plunged to death in a 100-foot (30-meter) fall right in front of her husband.

“My wife was crushed before my eyes,” said Alexander Tkachenko.

Yevgenia Leontyeva, 33, was reluctant to make the jump from a hotel roof, even though she had done so before.

The mother of three let her friend lead the way, and this “free-flying” jump was successful, a court in Karaganda, Kazakhstan, was told.

Witnesses said Yevgenia appeared “frightened,” but they heard instructor Alexander Muznikas, 33, urging her to jump.

He said to her, “It’s not the first time you’ve jumped.

‘You know how to do it. Did I put a safety harness on you for nothing?’

She can then be seen in a harrowing video that jumps off the roof moments after husband Alexander Tkachenko told her: ‘I love you’.

Poignant footage shows Yevgenia Leontyeva (left and right), 33, quietly stepping over the edge of a hotel roof in Karaganda, Kazakhstan

There are screams from onlookers on the roof and onlookers below rush to help her after the horrific fall (pictured)

The full video, which MailOnline does not record, shows her hitting the ground before smashing into an iron fence in the middle of her loved ones.

A lanyard was reportedly not properly attached to a tree.

There were screams from onlookers on the roof and onlookers below were seen coming to her rescue after the horrific fall.

A transverse line to which her rope was attached – and which was to break her fall and leave her hanging above the ground – either failed to hold or was not even attached.

A man falls to the ground as she crashes, reports say.

It is believed he was holding the safety line that should have been attached to the tree and he was knocked out by the force of her fall pulling on the unattached rope.

The grieving husband said, “I came to support my wife.

“Well, how can you not support your beloved…

“My wife was crushed before my very eyes. I was in shock and panic. It was clearly the employee’s fault.

“They have not coordinated their actions. The instructor did not look down to make sure the rope was tied. He just said to her, “Jump!”

‘I wouldn’t wish this on anyone. He is guilty. He has to serve time in prison. This, of course, will not return my husband and mother of my children…’

Instructor Alexander Muznikas, pictured in the dock, was convicted of providing services that did not comply with safety rules and causing death by negligence

He was sentenced to four years in a medium security prison. The judge admitted he had rushed the woman to hospital after her horrific fall

Instructor Alexander Muznikas (pictured) was jailed after he set up extremely wrong ‘rope free-fly’, leading to the death of Yevgenia Leontyeva

He said, “After her fall, I knelt beside her. He [the instructor] came, but I don’t remember what happened then. She was still breathing.’

He is raising three children, ages eight, eleven and twelve.

Before the tragic jump, Yevgenia and her friend had posted “Live it up” and “We’re going to fly.”

She suffered a severe skull fracture and brain injury, and multiple right-sided fractures.

She was rushed to hospital but died when surgeons tried to save her.

Friend Anton Shevelev told the court he had demanded that the instructor take off the harness because Yevgenia was “afraid to jump” and they were “going home.”

But Muznikas persuaded her to make the jump, he said.

The woman had three boys under 14, two of her own, and the son of a deceased relative.

Muznikas was convicted of providing services that did not comply with security rules and of causing death by negligence.

The judge admitted that he had rushed the woman to hospital after her horrific fall.

In a sentence broadcast live on Kazakh TV, he was sentenced to four years in a medium-security prison.

The woman had three boys, two of her own, and the son of a deceased relative (all pictured). Her husband is now raising the three children aged 8, 11 and 12