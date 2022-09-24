Husband sues a doctor and two hospitals for $2.7million after his death of wife Tammie Lucas

Mr Lucas, now a widow and father of two, is suing for dereliction of duty and negligence

A grieving father of two is suing more than $2.7 million for the death of his wife, who died holding his hand from catastrophic complications after routine back surgery.

Darryl Lucas filed separate claims in the Mackay and Rockhampton courts after Tammie Lucas, 43, died of organ failure caused by septic shock three days after an outpatient procedure in Townsville on August 20, 2019.

Ms. Lucas had a radiofrequency neurotomy of the spine and an injection of caudal epidural steroids to deal with back pain, but suffered fatal complications over the next three days.

Court documents stated that Ms Lucas woke up in severe pain the morning after surgery and went to Townsville University Hospital before being referred to Mater Private Hospital. courier post reported.

Ms Lucas, a heavy factory operator at the Saraji coal mine, was given painkillers and then antibiotics before an infection, ‘necrotizing fasciitis’, was confirmed and forced her into emergency surgery.

Despite two surgeries the next day to remove necrotic tissue, her condition deteriorated dramatically.

She died of organ failure due to septic shock from the infection, while Mr. Lucas held her hand.

Supreme Court documents state that “Mrs Lucas’ surgical wounds were contaminated with the bacteria clostridium perfringens.”

In one claim, Mr Lucas is suing Dr. Jason Scott, Mater Misericordiae Ltd and Townsville Hospital and Health Service for $840,680, plus interest and costs, for breach of duty and/or negligence.

dr. Scott performed the procedure at Mater Private Hospital in Townsville.

Mr Lucas, 47, claims his wife’s death caused him psychiatric injuries, including post-traumatic stress disorder and severe depression.

In the other proceeding, Mr. Lucas and his sons, Tyson, 22, and Dane, 18, filed a dependency claim against the same three parties in the Rockhampton Supreme Court for $1,885,592, plus interest and costs.

It is claimed that Dr. Scott failed to ensure that Ms Lucas’ theater and wound area were kept sterile and he failed to recognize the seriousness of her condition.

It was also alleged that the Mater caused or allowed her to become infected and not to quickly diagnose and treat her sepsis.

Court documents also show that Mr Lucas alleges that Townsville Hospital violated Australian Triage guidelines, failed to promptly treat or diagnose an infection, and failed to properly assess, treat or manage her symptoms during her hospital presentation.

The court documents said that when Ms. Lucas arrived at the Mater the morning after her procedure, the doctor who saw her call Dr. Scott for advice and was told her pain was not uncommon after such a procedure.

She was told her nerves would be sore for two to three days.