Husband sparks outrage after giving $7,000 of IVF money to his female best friend

A woman has been urged to divorce her husband after he took $7,000 from her without permission so his boyfriend could buy a car.

Go to Reddits AITA forum, the anonymous woman believed to be from the US explained that her husband, 36, gave his 33-year-old boyfriend money she was saving for IVF treatment.

“They are inseparable and spend the whole week together. Like they’re really close,” she explained.

“My husband and I have struggled with fertility issues for years.

A woman has been urged to divorce her “bastard” husband after he took $7,000 from her without permission so his boyfriend could buy a car.

‘We recently started a new method (IVF) in the hope of getting at least one child together.

‘I saved up for most of the treatment, while my husband only paid 2-3 thousand.

“We saved up for another round after the huge disappointment and heartbreak of failing the first time (that’s just the way it goes).

“This time I had put all the money in it (including my father’s inheritance) and my husband didn’t pay a cent.”

She went on to explain that last week she discovered that her husband had secretly taken $7,000 out of the $11,000 fund without her consent.

“I was completely and utterly shocked when I confronted him about it and he casually reminded me of how many times his best friend complained about his ‘old scrap car’ and he decided to ‘borrow’ him $7,000 to buy a decent car.

His argument was that his friend would have done the same for him. I was beyond furious. I asked if he really thought that was ok and he said not to worry and guaranteed that his friend will pay us back on time.

“I lost it to him and immediately demanded from his friend to return the money and threatened the police in case he refused,” she added.

On Reddit’s AITA forum, the anonymous woman believed to be from the US told her husband, 36, gave his 33-year-old boyfriend money she was saving for IVF treatment.

The woman said the friend “immediately” returned the money, but her husband “came home and yelled at her, calling her unhinged and selfish.”

“I told him that I had saved some of this money and used my inheritance for this treatment, when he contributed nothing, even though we are in this together.

He ‘corrected’ me by saying I’m the one with the problem and he thought it was only fair that I ‘made it right’ by paying for the IVF myself.

Poll Does the wife have to leave her husband for this? Yes absolutely 23 votes

No, give him another chance 1 votes

“This hurt so much and I couldn’t argue anymore. He went to stay with his friend constantly embarrassing me for the way I treated them both and for the police involvement like they stole from me or something.”

Thousands of people replied, and many said she was not the “a*****” and that she should divorce her husband instead.

“Don’t picture yourself with this type of man,” one wrote.

‘That was money you saved/inherited. That means you’re the one paying for it and he stole from you,” added another.

“Please consider going away and using an anonymous donor to have children if you want to do so right away. This man shouldn’t be a father,” a third commented.

“He doesn’t seem to really want kids. Better idea, divorce him and get a sperm donor/surrogate,” wrote a fourth.

“I would look for a divorce attorney. He’s put his friend getting a new car over you to try a kid and he’s blaming you for a problem you didn’t push or ask for. He’s not the man for you.’