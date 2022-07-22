Husband slit his terminally-ill wife’s throat after they shared last drink together in their garden

A man who killed his terminally ill wife in a suicide pact has shared how they had one last drink together before going to the bottom of the garden to end their lives.

Graham Mansfield, 73, walked free from court on Thursday after being convicted of the manslaughter of his 71-year-old wife Dyanne.

He slit her throat in March last year and then unsuccessfully attempted suicide. In an interview at his home in Hale, Greater Manchester, Mr Mansfield said his wife was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in October 2020, just weeks after they celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.

When they came home from the hospital, Mr Mansfield said the suicide pact had been made for the first time. Mrs. Mansfield asked her husband if he would kill her if it got ‘too bad’.

He agreed “on one condition.” Mr Mansfield said: ‘I said I should go with her. I said: “I can’t live without you Dyanne”.

“It gave me strength in a funny way. I also knew I was going to die. I could focus on that.’

The couple met on New Year’s Eve in 1974 at their local pub in Woodhouse Park in Wythenshawe and married six years later.

They shared many interests, such as hiking, gardening and cycling, and it was, according to Mr. Mansfield, a loving and happy marriage.

He said: ‘Dyanne was a wonderful person. She was my whole world. We didn’t need anyone else. We just needed each other. We had a great life together.’

But in March last year, Mrs Mansfield was in excruciating pain and said to her husband, ‘I’ve had enough, I can’t take any more’.

On March 22, they drove to Buxton and Macclesfield to find a “quiet” and “convenient” place to carry out the pact, but instead decided to use their yard the following day.

Mr Mansfield, a retired baggage handler at Manchester Airport, had already started preparations.

He’d canceled the paperwork, the milk delivery, the window cleaner, emptied the freezer, and cleaned up the house.

Mr Mansfield (right) shared how his wife (left) was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in October 2020, just weeks after they celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary (pictured at their 1980 Las Vegas wedding)

Their last night together was spent ‘crying and telling each other how much we loved each other’.

The next day around 5pm, Mrs. Mansfield had a glass of red wine, while Mr. Mansfield had a can of lager and a whiskey and lemonade.

It was cold, so they both put on their coats and, after Mr. Mansfield had locked the house on Canterbury Road, they walked to the bottom of the garden where two chairs stood side by side.

He asked ‘Are you ready?’ to which his wife replied, ‘Yes, I won’t make any noise’. He then walked behind the chair where she sat and slit her throat with a Stanley knife.

Looking out over the same garden, Mr. Mansfield burst into tears as he recalled that horrific moment. He said, “It went against every fiber of my body.

“I ran to the front of the chair. I said, “What have I done?” I sat down next to her, put my arm around her and said I loved her.’

Mr. Mansfield then attempted suicide but passed out before waking up in the kitchen the next morning.

On the morning of March 24 last year, he was found lying in a pool of blood at the couple’s home.

Police and paramedics went to the semi-detached property after Mr Mansfield called 999 and told the operator that he had killed his wife at 9pm the previous day before attempting suicide.

Mansfield was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and later underwent surgery on his neck and both wrists.

Ms Mansfield, a retired import/export clerk, was found slumped in a chair at the bottom of their garden.

A nearby note addressed to the police read, “We have decided to commit suicide.”

Mr Mansfield was eventually charged with murder, which he denied.

At the Manchester Crown Court, the judge, Mr Justice Goose, told the jurors that in order to be convicted of murder, Mr Mansfield had to make sure that he used unlawful force which caused the death of his wife, and that he planned to kill her.

But the case could be reduced to manslaughter if they believed it was “more likely than not” that the suicide pact was a joint agreement between the couple, which Mrs. Mansfield had voluntarily agreed to, and that her husband himself had made a sincere attempt at living.

The court was told that two notes to loved ones were found in the house after Mrs Mansfield died. Pictured: Police investigators outside Mansfield’s home in Hale last March

Jurors took 90 minutes to return the unanimous verdict after a four-day trial. The judge sentenced him to two years in prison after saying he was ‘completely satisfied’ that Mr Mansfield had acted out of ‘love’ and ‘compassion’ towards his wife.

But Mr Mansfield, who admits he was ‘elated’ when the verdict was handed down, doesn’t think the case should have gone to trial at all.

He has called for euthanasia to be legalized in the UK, saying that if the Covid lockdown hadn’t stopped international travel, they would have considered going to Dignitas in Switzerland.

Mr Mansfield said: ‘We have done nothing wrong. We didn’t need permission from other people. It was our decision. I killed her with love.

‘If someone is terminally ill, if they are in pain, what’s wrong with saying I don’t want to live anymore? [Euthanasia] is a humane and sensible way of doing things. The law meant that we had to resort to this barbaric method.’

If you are struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts, you can contact The Samaritans Helpline on 116 123 24/7 for help and support.