Husband secretly returns home from deployment in Iraq early to surprise pregnant wife in hospital

A US Army National Guard officer did the sweetest deed when he returned home early from his deployment in Iraq to surprise his pregnant wife in hospital for the birth of their first baby.

Harold Leroy Rahming, of Illinois, surprised his wife, Cara, just a day before the couple welcomed a baby boy named Harold Leroy Rahming II.

The sweet gesture grabbed the hearts of Cara, who was expecting to deliver their baby alone, as well as the hearts of people around the world – as a video of the couple reuniting before the arrival of their baby has gone viral.

Harold, who is also a doctor, was stationed in Iraq for three months and his only dream was to be home for the birth of their child, so he set to work making sure it happened.

In an interview with Good morning AmericaHarold said, “There were times when I didn’t think I’d make it.

“I thought I was probably going to make it to September 22, that was kind of the plan, to be in the hospital by the time the baby was discharged.”

Just before her due date, Cara began to notice her baby’s movement “changing” and told her doctor, who later recommended going to the hospital for extra checkups.

Cara was then admitted to: Attorney at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois.

While in the hospital, Cara had no idea what was coming. When Cara went to the bathroom, Harold decided it was the perfect time to plan the surprise.

“I gathered the nurses and everyone was on board to surprise her and we just waited for her to come out,” Harold said.

Cara opened the bathroom door and was confused to see several nurses filming her as she exited the toilet.

‘I saw several nurses with their phones at the ready. And I thought, “Wait, why are they recording me coming out of the toilet?” she recalled.

“Then I see him on the left in his full military uniform. And there are no words to express that.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Harold said the surprise was “wonderful” and was grateful to everyone who helped him with the surprise.

“Because I didn’t know he was coming home. I just knew I was in the hospital, I was being induced and a baby would be coming soon.

“And there were a lot of emotions to process, but I know that the undeniable emotion I felt when I saw him was joy.”

In the end, Harold knew the surprise was going to be “great” because he “trusted” that everything would be okay.

He noted that after not seeing each other for three months, the couple were ecstatic to be together again.

As for their baby, the couple said their two-week-old baby is “very, very healthy” after Cara delivered their baby via caesarean section.

Harold noted that he was “extremely proud” of his wife.

“She is very resilient and very courageous. She took a moment to say, “You know what, this is what we need to do to ensure my safety and the safety of the baby,” he told GMA.

The couple in love now focuses on their next chapter as new parents, dedicating their time to caring and caring for their newborn baby.

“He has a very, very sweet character. You can see it, just the softness in his mind and the softness,” Cara gushed. “You’ll see him smiling and wanting to play with you.”

“He’s very calm and collected,” Harold added.