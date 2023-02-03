Husband of NJ councilwoman, who was gunned down outside her home writes early birthday post for her

The husband of a New Jersey Republican alderman, who was shot outside her home, wrote her a birthday message a month in advance.

Eze Kings celebrated his wife Eunice Dwumfour’s birthday a month and a day before her 31st birthday after she was found dead in her car at around 7:22 pm on Wednesday night.

On Thursday he wrote, “March 4th is your birthday, happy glorious birthday in addy, my dear.”

He posted professional photos showing Dwumfour’s wedding ring in many of the images. The couple married in November.

Researchers told ABC 7 that they, among other things, delve into her husband’s ties to a church in Nigeria. The mother also reportedly spoke to her shooter shortly before she was shot dead, but no suspects have yet been named.

Eze Kings celebrated his wife Eunice Dwumfour’s birthday a month and a day before her 31st birthday after she was found dead in her car at around 7:22pm on Wednesday night

On Thursday he wrote: ‘March 4th is your birthday, happy glorious birthday in addy, my dear’

A child’s Republican mother was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses claim the suspected gunman was seen running away from the Camelot in the La Mer apartment complex, and the call was made at 7:22 p.m.

Authorities say the counselor, who worked for a Nigeria-based church group, was the intended target, but have not given a motive.

Friends of the politician said the murder could have been racially motivated, as the couple lived in “clan country.”

“We’ve all suggested she doesn’t move to that part of Jersey — we call that ‘clan country,'” the friend, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Post. ‘That was a bull’s-eye. That was a murder.’

Another friend, Amos Martey, 52, from Ghana, told the Post, “I believe color played a part. I believe because she is a minority. It could be related to her job… I could be wrong, but that’s how I feel. It breaks my heart.’

The Republican mother of a child was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene on Wednesday

Her white SUV was removed from the scene by authorities in the early hours of the morning.

Relatives told USA Today that she lived in the property with her 12-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

Her sister Priscilla said, “She was always cheerful, very modest and respectful.”

There are currently no arrests in the case as Sayreville Police and Middlesex County officials investigate the incident.

Friends of the counselor paid tribute to her as a “great friend” who “loved God.”

Detective Juan Rodriguez and Reverend Doctor Nelia Rodriguez posted online saying, “I just saw her at the store this morning.

“I remember telling her, I’ll see you tomorrow at the HRC meeting, not knowing that tonight would be the end of her life.

No suspects have been named, detectives told ABC 7 they are delving into her husband’s ties to a church in Nigeria, among other things

The mother also reportedly spoke to her gunman just before she was shot dead

‘I can’t stop crying. She was 30 years young and full of life. You will be missed my dear, dear friend.’

A friend told DailyMail.com that she and her family had just returned from Nigeria for a church trip and described her as “bubbly and nice.”

Dwumfour was a Certified Business Analyst and Scrum Professional for Fire Congress Fellowship Inc. and a part-time EMT.

She graduated from William Paterson University and served as Director of Churches for the Nigeria-based Champions Royal Assembly.

In addition, she ousted the incumbent Democrat in the Borough of Sayreville in November 2021, in a shock election victory, and was not up for re-election until 2024.

In a statement, Sayreville Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick said: ‘The community is shocked and saddened by the loss of Eunice Dwumfour, a dedicated member of our Borough Council who is truly committed to serving all of our residents.

“The fact that she was taken from us by a despicable crime makes this incident all the more gruesome.”

The couple married in November (pictured at their wedding)

Friends of the politician said the murder could have been racially motivated, as the couple lived in “clan country.”

The mayor said she believes law enforcement will “bring this fast-moving investigation to a swift and successful conclusion and looks forward to the identification, arrest and successful prosecution of those responsible.”

Sayreville Republican Chair Karen Bailey Bebert added, “We remember Eunice for how she lived, not how she died.

“She was the epitome of Sayreville, living the American Dream and overcoming challenges with guts and a smile.

And always giving time and love to others. She epitomized Sayreville and will be sorely missed by all who were lucky enough to know her.”

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy added that he was “stunned” by her murder, labeling it an “act of gun violence.”