Husband of Helen Coulston allegedly stabbed by friend in Dover Heights is charged with gun offences 

The husband of the developer of a woman allegedly stabbed in the chest on the doorstep of their Sydney home has been charged with gun possession.

Walt Coulston was hit this week with four guns and ammunition after police reportedly found a firearm at his home in his $4.5 million Dover Heights residence in the city’s eastern suburbs.

The father of two was charged with possession of a shortened firearm, possession of unlicensed ammunition, failure to keep a firearm safe and possession of an unregistered firearm.

His case will be heard in Waverley Local Court on October 11.

It comes nearly two months after his best friend, Matthew Brian Ramsay, showed up at their home on August 8 in the afternoon and stabbed a 20cm knife into Helen Coulston’s chest.

Helen Coulston and her husband Walt (pictured, on their wedding day) reportedly paid $10,000 in rehabilitation costs for the man who tried to kill Mrs. Coulston

Walt Coulston (pictured after his wife’s alleged stabbing) was hit with four guns and ammunition this week after police reportedly found an unauthorized firearm in his Dover Heights home

Matthew Brian Ramsay, 46, appeared in Waverley Local Court on 2 September via an audiovisual link charged with causing a wound or grievous bodily harm with intent to murder.

Ramsay is said to have been to Mr Coulston’s house while his wife was home alone.

He is accused of stabbing a knife in the mother of two’s chest and then waving at her a second time, but missing, the court heard.

That led to a fierce struggle between the pair that was interrupted by a tradesman who was working on a construction site across the street. Ramsay would then have fled.

During a bail application, the court was told that Ramsay had been caught on bodycam after his arrest and told police: ‘I didn’t want to hurt her, I just wanted to scare her’.

The 46-year-old had taken about 120 mg of Valium prior to the alleged incident, the court was told. The therapeutic dose is 40 mg.

Pictured: Matthew Brian Ramsay, who allegedly stabbed Helen Coulston, wife of his former best friend

Helen Coulston (pictured while being treated by paramedics) survived after being stabbed by one-time close friend in August

Ms Coulston was reportedly covered in blood and had her arm in a sling when she was driven away in an ambulance. She survived the incident and is recovering.

Mr Ramsay was arrested a short time later at the traffic lights on Campbell Parade in Bondi Beach.

Footage from the arrest shows a police officer pointing a gun at the 46-year-old while yelling to “lie down on the ground.”

The court heard the father-of-one has struggled with “significant mental health issues” for years, with numerous previous stays in rehab.

The magistrate granted bail and said he believed the severe restrictions could reduce any risk to the community or the alleged victim.

He ordered Ramsay not to enter the Eastern Suburbs unless he attended court, and not to contact the Coulsons.