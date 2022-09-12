Husband is caught watching football at brother-in-laws wedding

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An Australian husband has enraged his wife after watching an NRL match on his phone at her brother’s wedding.

Australian couple Dani and Blake Russell exchanged vows in 2020, and on their one year anniversary, Dani shared a video of Blake watching an NRL game at their wedding reception.

The original TikTok video has since been viewed more than 11.5 million times – and now Blake has been caught again by his wife on camera watching the Parramatta Eels and Penrith Panther match on Friday.

Scroll down for video

Australian woman Dani Russell (left) caught her husband Blake (right) watching football at a wedding for the second time – the first time being at their own reception in 2020. In a TikTok video, Blake can be seen taking the watching match from his phone (Right)

The couple exchanged vows two years ago and on their one year anniversary, Dani shared images of Blake watching a match at their wedding.

The latest footage kicks off the couple’s special moment at their own wedding, as Dani says in a voiceover, “I still can’t believe my husband did that at our wedding.”

The video shows a phone leaning against the tiered cake in front of their wedding table, then shows the couple’s reactions before Blake says ‘the footy is on’.

It then continues to the present and Dani registers herself looking annoyed before letting Blake watch football at her brother’s reception.

“I wish I could say things have changed,” Dani added.

The video shows a phone leaning against the wedding cake in front of the wedding table, then shows the couple’s reactions before Blake says ‘the footy is on’

After 24 hours, the video was viewed more than 91,000 times, with many making fun of the situation – including the couple.

“Divorce or not?” Dani and Blake wrote in the comments, another said, “The tradition continues.”

One man added: ‘I mean, you can never take foot away from the man, but when it’s the final, Dani, there’s no stopping it.’

Another woman wrote, “There was a reason I couldn’t get a wedding in September.”