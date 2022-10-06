Husband is still diving to find his wife in Japan after losing her in 2011 tsunami

Yasuo Takamatsu lost his wife, Yuko, in the 2011 Japanese tsunami, but 11 years later, he still dives to find her every week.

Takamatsu began diving in 2013 in a desperate attempt to find his wife’s body after she disappeared in Onagawa, one of the country’s worst-hit regions.

An underwater earthquake off the east coast of Japan caused the devastating Tōhoku tsunami on March 11, 2011, leaving nearly half a million homeless and killing nearly 20,000 people.

The loving husband said he will continue to search on land and sea ‘so long [his body] moves.’

More than 2,500 people are still reported missing after the tsunami.

Takamatsu speaks to The AP in Onagawa, Miyagi Prefecture, northern Japan in 2021

Yuko Takamatsu was at work clearing debris from the first earthquake when the tsunami hit

Yasuo Takamatsu prepares to take a diving lesson at Takenoura Bay in northern Japan in 2014

Takamatsu pictured after taking up diving in 2013 to expand the search for his missing wife

Takamatsu found his wife’s phone in the parking lot of the bank where she worked months after the disaster, but has not found anything since.

He said the thought of surviving and not looking for his wife was ‘depressing’.

After searching on land for two and a half years, the then 56-year-old began taking diving lessons in September 2013.

Takamatsu’s wife was at work when the tsunami hit the mainland.

Yoku Takamatsu was clearing debris from the first earthquake’s destruction when the tsunami swept through.

In her last text message to her husband, Yuko wrote ‘Are you okay? I want to go home.’

Months later, her phone was recovered with an unsent message: ‘The tsunami is catastrophic.’

Takamatsu, who uncovered his wife’s phone after the tsunami, still dives weekly

Takamatsu, now 65, got his diving certificate in 2013 and has been diving weekly ever since

Tsunami waves hit the Minamisoma coast in Fukushima Prefecture on March 11, 2011

Takamatsu, a bus driver, previously said he did not naturally dive – but that the thought of his wife had ‘driven’ him into the water.

“I want to find her, but I also feel that she may never be discovered, as the sea is far too vast – but I have to keep looking.”

During each dive, Mr. Takamatsu a diving tank on his back, wears a rubber dry suit and steps out into the icy sea with the help of diving instructor, Masayoshi Takahashi.

Takahashi, who leads volunteer dives to search for missing tsunami victims, said he thought it was important to help Mr Takamatsu find his wife.

The remote area north of Onagawa, Japan, near where Yuko Takamatsu was last seen

138,000 buildings were destroyed between the earthquake, tsunami and Fukushima meltdown

The outbreak of the unprecedented 2011 East Japan earthquake and tsunami

Takamatsu, who at the time had been with his mother-in-law in a hospital in the next town, was not allowed to return to the ruined city, which was by then a seething, heaving mass of buildings, fishing boats and cars.

But when the barriers were lifted the next day, he went to Onagawa’s hilltop hospital, the designated evacuation site where hundreds had fled shortly after the massive earthquake.

It was there that he learned that the bank’s employees, including his wife, had been swept away.

‘I felt my knees bend. I felt nothing in my body, he said.

The disaster, with a magnitude of 9.1, was the worst to ever hit Japan and the fourth most destructive in human history.