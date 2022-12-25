Husband caught his wife cheating with another man on BABY MONITOR phone app while at work

A man caught his wife cheating with another man after overhearing her on a baby phone phone app while he was at work, a court heard.

Marek Fecko, 47, learned of his wife’s infidelity through the baby monitor connected to his phone while he was at work.

Angered by his wife’s actions, he rushed home to confront his wife and her lover, before threatening the unnamed man with a knife.

She had flipped the baby monitor in the matrimonial bedroom, but forgot to turn it off before Fecko heard what was happening.

Fecko appeared at Carlisle Crown Court and admitted to having engaged in a brawl and possessing a knife in a public place without reasonable excuse.

The court heard how the disgruntled husband knew about the affair that had been going on for five months, but waited to catch his unfaithful wife in the act.

Prosecutor Tim Evans described how Fecko had returned home and searched for the man before grabbing a knife and threatening the fleeing lover.

Prosecutor Evans said: “The unfortunate result of that was that his wife started an affair.

“That affair was with a former colleague of Mr. Fecko.

‘At the time of the facts, October 31, the affair had already been going on for five and a half months.

“Mr. Fecko and his wife had stayed together, even though he learned of the affair through messages on his wife’s phone.”

He added: “In the matrimonial bedroom there was a baby monitor.

“It was connected to Mr. Fecko’s phone by audio and video. Within a short time of leaving the house, his wife and (victim) were in the marital bedroom.

“She had the baby monitor pointed at the wall. But she didn’t turn off the sound.

“That’s why the goings-on in the conjugal bedroom was broadcast to Mr. Fecko’s phone.”

The court heard Fecko go straight home and shout “where is he?” before finding the man locked in his car.

Fecko grabbed a large knife and started waving it while shouting “I’ll kill you” to the man who was a colleague of Fecko’s.

Judith McCullough, softening, said Fecko left his native Slovakia 12 years ago after the breakup of his first marriage.

She said, “He decided to seek new opportunities and hoped for a better life.”

While this was not acceptable, it was a very human response to a significant degree of provocation.

“He will never appear in court again.”

Judge Nicholas Barker told Fecko, “What a response [his wife and her lover] expect them to receive from you is up for debate.

“But of course you would be upset and angry about this act of infidelity; after all, you were married for 11 years and had a family together. [The victim] had been a colleague of yours.’

Judge Barker imposed 18 months community service, with 120 hours of unpaid work. A restraining order prohibits any contact with the victim for one year.

The suspect and victim are no longer working together.