Husband accusing wife of poisoning him with Drano ‘made the story up amid custody battle’

A California radiologist who accused his dermatologist wife of poisoning him with Drano by pouring it into his lemonade was labeled “utterly absurd and untrue” by his wife’s lawyer.

Yue “Emily” Yu’s attorney David Wohl said husband Jack Chen, 53, was “desperate to have reasons to get custody of the children” after his client was caught using the drain cleaner on a babysitting camera at their $2 home, 7 million.

The lawyer claims that the woman, 45, actually poured the chemical into an empty cup to avoid splashing. It was then used to unclog their kitchen pipes.

But Chen says the poisonous substance was poured into his hot lemonade by his “abusive” wife, whom he had been with for 10 years.

“The idea that my client, a 45-year-old respected dermatologist in Orange County, would destroy her life, destroy the lives of her children, and try to kill her husband is just completely absurd and untrue — and besides, defamatory, Wohl said.

Chen’s attorney Steven Hittelman said Chen told police he noticed a chemical taste in his lemonade and had been ill for months. He was later diagnosed with stomach ulcers, gastritis and inflammation of the esophagus, according to a CBS News report.

Chen said he has at least three videos of Yu pouring Drano into his cup.

On August 4, Yue “Emily” Yu was arrested by the Irvine Police Department. Before paying the $30,000 bail, she was given divorce papers and a restraining order for domestic violence

Hittelman said Chen called him last month to share video evidence that his wife and mother of these two children tried to top his hot lemonade with Drano, the chemical commonly used to clear clogs in drains.

The office of Orange County district attorney Kimberly Edds said Yu’s arraignment is set for Nov. 3.

Each time Yu is seen on camera pouring Drano, her lawyer claims, “was to facilitate use in the sink or other part of the house that was clogged down to the drain.”

Wohl said he didn’t know how or if Chen consumed Drano.

“We do know that he was desperately looking for a divorce,” Wohl said. “He was desperate for reasons to get custody of the children. We believe that these claims he made are all part of that effort.”

Previously, Hittelman told DailyMail.com that the first time he spoke to Chen was sometime after July 18, when Chen told him his wife was trying to poison him and handed him video evidence of the act.

After watching the video, Hittelman described Yu as “very methodical” and said it was “just unnerving to actually see it.”

“It’s very intimate to commit murder to know her husband’s patterns and preferences and to seamlessly introduce poison into his routine,” he said.

"Every time she poured Drano into a cup, it was completely empty," Wohl refuted. "It was intended to facilitate use in the sink or any other part of the house that was clogged up to the drain."

Yu is also alleged by Chen to be abusive.

“After the children were born, I started to worry about Emily’s behavior. Not only was she very demanding that I give her massages, once I couldn’t because I was sick, she stepped on my head until I did,” court documents said.

The couple’s next court date is August 18 to determine whether the restraining order will be held by the court for up to five years, Hittelman added.

A copy of the restraining order issued to Yu on August 5

Chen shared the Spanish-style home with his wife and two children in Irvine, California. Yu has imposed a restraining order against her and is not allowed near their home Chen, their children, Chen’s workplace, the children’s school and any second property they own

He said the kids learned early on that “Emily’s rule is everything.”

“Emily’s upbringing, if you could call it, revolved around yelling, insulting, verbally insulting, hitting, pushing, pulling and being emotionally abusive,” he wrote.

Chen alleges that Yu physically and verbally abused their two children and claimed she yelled at the children to “die.”

After paying $30,000 bail, Yu has since been suspended. As of August 10, she has yet to be charged.

The trial is based only on the suspicion of poisoning and not on domestic violence.

“We have not filed charges against Ms. Yu,” Ebbs said, “Orange County prosecutors are examining the evidence to see if there are enough facts to file a criminal charge against her. At that point she will plead guilty or innocent.”