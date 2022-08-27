Husband, 55, who beat his wife to death with a hockey stick then cut off her head

<!–

A man who mercilessly beat his wife to death with a hockey stick and then chopped off her head during the lockdown has ended up in prison.

Kaushik Kumar Solanki, 55, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility after the murder of his wife, Manisha, 49, at their home in Humberstone, Leicester, in April last year.

After the attack, Solanki jumped off a cliff in Hunstanton, Norfolk, onto the rocks below, where he suffered a serious brain injury, fractured arms and legs, and was found by emergency services with his face ‘smashed in’.

He blamed the Covid-19 lockdowns on his deteriorating marriage to Manisha, as the couple was divorcing and the pandemic restrictions “deteriorated his mental health”.

LeicestershireLive reported that police quickly linked Ms Solanki’s death to the discovery of the seriously injured Mr Solanki on the Norfolk coast. Pictured: Police in Hunstanton after Solanki jumped off cliff

After the attack, Solanki jumped off a cliff in Hunstanton, Norfolk, onto the rocks below. Pictured: Hunstanton Beach

Manisha’s body was found in the utility room within two hours of Solanki jumping off the cliff.

The court heard that she suffered a serious fracture to the right side of her skull and fractures to her hands and forearms while trying to defend herself.

LeicestershireLive reported that police quickly linked Manisha’s death to the discovery of seriously injured Solanki on the Norfolk coast.

Gordon Aspen, QC, continues, said their marriage started to deteriorate in 2016 and by the time of the murder there was a “really toxic and bitter situation between them.”

Prior to the attack, Leicestershire police had visited the couple’s home several times over reports of violence and had even advised the couple to split up.

Judge Timothy Spencer, QC, heard a list of 16 reasons couples’ marriages were so troubled, including their sons moving to college and the start of the lockdowns.

Prior to the attack, Leicestershire police had visited the couple’s home several times over reports of violence and had even advised the couple to split up. Pictured: Police on Hunstanton Beach after Solanki jumped off the cliff

Kaushik’s defense included showing a video to the court of his wife attacking and swearing at him, but the judge said his own behavior would have been influenced in the footage, knowing it would be shown to the police.

Manisha worked with children with special educational needs at Leicester College and Solanki worked as a driver for the disabled at Leicester City Council.

After the conviction, Detective Inspector Jenni Heggs of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) large crime team said: ‘First of all, my thoughts are with friends and family of the Solanki’s at this very difficult time.

‘During our investigation, it was determined that Kaushik Solanki suffered from a mental disorder that caused him to take his wife’s life.

“While I appreciate that today’s outcome won’t bring Manisha back, I hope it will provide some closure and allow them to move on with their lives.”

For support, call the Samaritans on 116 123 or go to www.samaritans.org