Husband, 45, is jailed for LIFE for kidnapping, raping and trying to murder his ex-wife

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A twisted man has been jailed for life for kidnapping and raping his ex-wife while holding her hostage for two days during a campaign of horrific abuse.

Trevor Steven Summers, 45, was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of all 11 counts against him in Hillsborough County, Florida.

During the trial, Summers represented himself and fired a series of questions at his ex-wife Alisa Mathewson – who accused him of violence and sexual assault.

The ex-wife said Summers, with whom she shares five children, assaulted her in her sleep and raped her after breaking into her home on March 11, 2017.

Among other charges, Summers was found guilty of two counts of attempted first-degree murder — for suffocating his ex-wife with a pillow until she passed out and for strangling her with a rope.

The twisted husband will now spend his days behind bars. In August jurors

She was physically abused over two days when he kidnapped her. The couple lived in different homes – as they were estranged at the time and in the process of divorcing.

Trevor Steven Summers, 45, who represented himself in court in Hillsborough County, Florida, has been jailed for life. He previously fired a series of questions at his ex-wife Alisa Mathewson – who accused him of violence and sexual assault