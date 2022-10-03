WhatsNew2Day
Husband, 45, is jailed for LIFE for kidnapping, raping and trying to murder his ex-wife

US
By Jacky

BREAKING NEWS: Man, 45, jailed for life for kidnapping, raping and attempting to murder ex-wife while holding her hostage for two days: Rapist CROSS-EXAMINED her at his own trial – but jury found him guilty

  • Trevor Steven Summers, 45, was sentenced to life behind bars after being found guilty of all 11 counts against him
  • During the trial, Summers represented himself and fired a series of questions at his ex-wife Alisa Mathewson – who accused him of violence and sexual assault
  • The ex-wife said Summers, with whom she shares five children, assaulted her in her sleep and raped her after breaking into her home on March 11, 2017.
  • Among other charges, Summers was found guilty of two counts of attempted murder – of suffocating his ex-wife with a pillow until she passed out and of strangling her with a rope

By Claudia Aoraha, Senior Reporter for Dailymail.Com

Published: 17:14, 3 October 2022

A twisted man has been jailed for life for kidnapping and raping his ex-wife while holding her hostage for two days during a campaign of horrific abuse.

Trevor Steven Summers, 45, was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of all 11 counts against him in Hillsborough County, Florida.

During the trial, Summers represented himself and fired a series of questions at his ex-wife Alisa Mathewson – who accused him of violence and sexual assault.

The ex-wife said Summers, with whom she shares five children, assaulted her in her sleep and raped her after breaking into her home on March 11, 2017.

Among other charges, Summers was found guilty of two counts of attempted first-degree murder — for suffocating his ex-wife with a pillow until she passed out and for strangling her with a rope.

The twisted husband will now spend his days behind bars. In August jurors

She was physically abused over two days when he kidnapped her. The couple lived in different homes – as they were estranged at the time and in the process of divorcing.

