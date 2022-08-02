Huru can help make sure your next job interview is flawless. Right now, it’s over 90% off.

You can hire a service to help you get your resume in tip-top shape for landing your dream job. But as great as your performance is on paper, it probably won’t mean much if you bomb the interview.

A lifetime subscription to the Huru Job Interview Prep Coach can ensure that the darkest timeline never happens. With Huru, you can generate a fake interview for over 300 different positions, then practice your interview skills until you get it right. You can even scan a QR code on a handful of supported job boards and get a custom Huru interview right away.

Then all you have to do is conduct your job interview. Huru is also not an impersonal automated AI. It takes your entire interview performance into account and rates your answers, as well as your voice, facial expressions, body language, and more.

After your interview, Huru also publishes a detailed summary of your results, including a full assessment of your performance that highlights weaknesses for your attention, as well as detailed suggestions on how to do better next time.

With those tips to improve, job seekers can take their test interview as many times as they need to, narrowing down their answers to make sure they absolutely know the real thing.

Lifetime access to a Huru Job Interview Prep Coach subscription costs nearly $1,400, but for a limited time, you can enjoy that unlimited access for just $69.

