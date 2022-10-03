Hurricanes are producing more rain than before, study finds

Hurricane Ian. Credit: NASA



Hurricanes have become prolific in producing damaging winds and storm surges. FIU research shows that they have also become a productive in making more rain.

This dramatic increase in rainfall is reflected in what is arguably one of the costliest and deadliest in Florida’s recent history. Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 and caused major destruction. As it crossed the state, it dropped a record amount of rain, causing major flooding. Some areas saw 12 inches of rain in 12 to 24 hours — a rainfall of one in 1,000 years, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Today, precipitation forecasts still remain a major challenge for National Hurricane Center forecasters, due to the uncertainties of numerical models.

Professor Haiyan Jiang of FIU’s Earth and Environment Division – a meteorologist who studies hurricanes, including estimates of intensity, rapid intensification and rainfall – is working with her postdoctoral researcher Oscar Guzman to change that through the predictions of hurricane showers. to improve.

The team’s recent research, published in nature communication, found that hurricanes have steadily produced more rain over the past 20 years. This is a sign that storms will have much more severe and damaging effects, especially in hurricane-prone areas, such as Florida.

“Our research result is mirrored by the extreme rainfall from Hurricane Ian, showing that we could see more hurricanes make landfall with massive rainfall due to climate change,” Jiang said.

Theoretical computer models that scientists use to predict future outcomes have shown that a likely scenario is that future hurricanes will bring more rain. That’s largely due to global climate change: A warming planet plus warmer seas create a warmer, more humid environment that fuels the creation of more hurricanes and also shoots more water vapor into the air, which equates to more rain.

But Jiang and Guzman didn’t want to wait for the next storm to hit.

They combed through NASA satellite images from 1998 to 2016, looking at a total of 2,000 storms across six major oceans. They found that the total precipitation rate had increased by one percent per year. This trend was even more pronounced in the Northern Hemisphere, including the North Atlantic.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, rainfall has increased in the rain bands that wrap around the storm and can extend out for hundreds of miles. While the storm’s inner core carries the most intense rainfall, those rain belt regions are larger and more expansive.

“One percent may not seem important,” Guzman said. “But if you accumulate 20 years of that one perfect increase, it’s a huge and dangerous increase in water.”

A dangerous increase in water because too much rain causes dangerous flooding and landslides. As Guzman says, while most people assume hurricanes are deadly because of high winds, most hurricane-related deaths are associated with water. In coastal areas, where storm surges can already pose a threat, more rainwater is even more of a concern.

That’s why Jiang and Guzman are more determined than ever and ready for the next step of their research to continue improving hurricane forecasting.

Against powerful storms, people have a powerful tool: their ingenuity. More accurate positions won’t change the trail of a storm, but can remove some uncertainty and provide a clearer picture of potential impacts, so officials are better informed and equipped to issue evacuation or other warnings and even drain channels sooner – decisions that are very important. often be taken life-saving.

Research shows that climate change has added 10% to Ian’s rainfall

More information:

Oscar Guzman et al, Global increase in rainfall from tropical cyclones, nature communication (2021). Oscar Guzman et al, Global increase in rainfall from tropical cyclones,(2021). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-25685-2

