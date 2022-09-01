‘Hurricane season is heating up!’ Scientists urge Americans not to be complacent

Scientists warn of hurricane complacency as August draws to a close with no named storms — the first time in modern history that has happened in a “La Niña year.”

The last named storm to hit the US was Tropical Storm Colin, which made landfall in the Carolinas on July 2.

In May, meteorologists predicted an unusually active hurricane season in 2022 — the period from June 1 to November 30.

Still, the lack of storms is causing some to relax — and scientists claim they’re not yet wrong in their predictions.

‘No hurricanes during the half-time of the season? Second half usually very different,” tweeted Dr. Rick Knabb, hurricane expert at The Weather Channel.

And the National Hurricane Center tweeted on Wednesday: “Hurricane season is heating up! NHC will monitor 3 areas for tropical development in the Atlantic basin over the next 5 days.’

On May 24, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced they were forecasting a particularly intense season for 2022.

“Forecasters from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service, are forecasting above-average hurricane activity this year, making it the seventh consecutive above-average hurricane season,” they said.

NOAA predicted a 65 percent chance of an above normal season, a 25 percent chance of a near normal season and a 10 percent chance of a below normal season.

They predict 14 to 21 named storms, with winds of 39 mph or higher, six to 10 of which could become hurricanes.

Up to six of those could become major hurricanes, they predicted.

But so far, the season has seen only three named storms and no hurricanes.

Hurricane Henri hit New England in August 2021. Pictured are the remnants of the storm in Milford, Connecticut, on August 23, 2021

Rescuers are seen in Helmetta, New Jersey, after Henri struck on August 22, 2021

Floods are slowly easing in the wake of Hurricane Ida in Lafitte, Louisiana — about 40 miles south of New Orleans — on September 1, 2021

Philip Klotzbach, a hurricane researcher at Colorado State University, noted that it is the first time since 1982 that there has been no named storm anywhere in the Atlantic between July 3 and the end of August.

The phenomenon has occurred five other times since 1950, making a quiet period leading up to peak season an event of about once a decade.

He said one of the reasons for the recent calm stretch could be higher than normal wind shear — winds that spin at different levels of the atmosphere, stopping storms from developing.

Another observation was an increase in dust from the Sahara this season, which is counteracting the development of storms.

The silence is even more puzzling, as the United Nations weather agency said on Wednesday it expected La Niña to last until the end of this year.

La Niña is a natural and cyclical cooling of parts of the equatorial Pacific that changes weather patterns worldwide, often leading to more Atlantic hurricanes, less rain and more wildfires.

If La Niña continues for the rest of the year, it will be the first ‘triple dip’ this century – three consecutive years of feeling the climate phenomenon.

It is all the more remarkable that there have been no hurricanes in a La Niña year.

There were no tropical storms or hurricanes in the month of August in 1961 and 1997.

Forecasters are currently monitoring three potential storms in the Atlantic.

Three potential storms are being monitored over the Atlantic. Two of the storms have an 80 percent chance of forming hurricanes in the next five days, and the third has a 40 percent chance

Wednesday’s closest storm was described by the National Hurricane Center as being in the eastern Leeward Islands, and they estimate an 80 percent chance of it turning into a hurricane within five days.

Two more follow: one just northeast of the Cape Verde Islands, with a 40 percent chance of forming a hurricane within five days, and the third 850 miles west-southwest of the westernmost Azores, with an 80 percent chance. percent to strengthen into a hurricane in the next five days.

By this time last year, the U.S. had weathered Tropical Storm Fred, which hit Florida on Aug. 16, causing 31 tornadoes from Georgia to Massachusetts, and Hurricane Henri, which reached New England on Aug. 22, inundating much of the coast.

On August 29, 2021, Hurricane Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, with sustained winds of 250 mph — equaling the state record for strongest landfall speeds felt with the 2020 Last Island Hurricane 1856 and Hurricane Laura.

Hurricane Katrina struck New Orleans on August 29, 2005, killing an estimated 1,836 people, mostly in Louisiana.