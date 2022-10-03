Hurricane Orlene roars toward Mexico’s Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) – Hurricane Orlene slammed into Mexico’s Pacific coast between the tourist towns of Mazatlan and San Blas on Monday, with authorities there suspending classes and setting up shelters.

After expanding into a hurricane on Saturday, Orlene quickly added strength, peaking as a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 215 mph early Sunday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. But by the end of Sunday evening, the wind dropped back to 105 mph (165 kph).

The storm moved over or near the Islas Marias, a former prison colony that was being developed as a tourist attraction. The island is sparsely populated by government employees and the buildings there are made of brick or concrete.

Orlene was set to reach Mexico’s Pacific coast by late Monday along a sparsely populated, lagoon-strewn stretch of mainland south of Mazatlan.

By late Sunday night, Orlene was about 90 miles (87 km) northwest of Cabo Corrientes — a country jutting out into the Pacific Ocean just south of Puerto Vallarta — and started moving north at eight miles an hour on Sunday.

A hurricane warning was in effect from San Blas to Mazatlan.

The government of the state of Jalisco, where Puerto Vallarta is located, suspended classes in towns and cities along the coast on Monday.

The state civil defense agency has posted a video of large waves crashing into a dock in Cabo Corrientes.

In Sinaloa, where Mazatlan is located, several emergency shelters have been opened.

The center said the storm is likely to subside as it gets closer to land. But it was still projected to hit like a hurricane.

It can cause flooding rainfall of up to 25 centimeters in some places, as well as coastal flooding and dangerous surf.

The ports of Manzanillo and Puerto Vallarta were closed to ships and the Mexican Navy announced that ports such as Mazatlan, San Blas and Nuevo Vallarta were closed to small vessels.

Mexico’s National Water Commission said Orlene could cause “mudslides, rising river and stream levels, and flooding in low-lying areas.”

The hurricane center said hurricane-force winds extended about 30 kilometers from the center and tropical storm winds up to 110 kilometers.

