Hurricane Orlene hits Mexico’s Pacific coast before weakening

Boats were brought ashore prior to the arrival of Hurricane Orlene on Mexico’s Pacific coast.



Hurricane Orlene brought strong winds and heavy rainfall to Mexico’s northwestern Pacific coast on Monday, but weakened quickly as it moved inland, forecasters said.

Orlene made landfall as a category one hurricane — the lowest on a scale of five — with maximum sustained winds of 140 kilometers per hour, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

It quickly lost its hurricane strength as it churned overland and was downgraded to a tropical depression hours later, but still poses a risk of flash flooding and landslides, the NHC said.

Before Orlene arrived, boats had landed in the beach town of Mazatlan, Sinaloa state.

Businesses closed windows and deposited sandbags during floods.

Orlene had strengthened to a powerful Category 4 hurricane in the Pacific on Sunday, warning residents of high-risk areas to seek refuge in temporary shelters, but lost strength as it approached the coast.

Maximum sustained winds dropped to nearly 35 miles (55 kilometers) per hour, and Orlene was expected to disappear Monday night, according to the NHC.

Tropical cyclones strike Mexico each year on both the Pacific and Atlantic coasts, usually between May and November.

In October 1997, Hurricane Paulina struck the Pacific coast of Mexico as a Category 4 storm, killing more than 200.

