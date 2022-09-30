Hurricane Ian wreaks havoc on Florida, regains steam in Atlantic

Hurricane Ian combined howling winds of up to 250 miles per hour as it made landfall in southwestern Florida, knocking down trees and turning streets into rivers.



Hurricane Ian caused “historic” devastation in Florida, leaving an unknown number of deaths, officials said Thursday, as the storm strengthened again in the Atlantic on its way to the Carolinas.

The storm, one of the strongest to ever hit the United States, left hundreds of people to be rescued, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said, warning it was too early to get a clear picture. of the death toll.

“We absolutely expect death from this hurricane,” he said at a news conference Thursday evening.

President Joe Biden said after a briefing at FEMA’s emergency management headquarters in Washington that “this could be the deadliest hurricane in Florida history.”

The numbers “are still unclear, but we are hearing reports of what could be a significant loss of life,” he added.

DeSantis said concrete information on the number of victims can be expected “in the coming days.”

Fort Myers, where Ian made landfall Wednesday as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, took much of the storm as streets turned into rivers and seawater poured into homes.

Dozens of boats moored in the marina were sunk, while others were hurled onto the downtown streets.

Trees were knocked down by howling winds up to 150 miles per hour.

After weakening as it made its way through Florida, Ian regained Category 1 status in the Atlantic and was expected to make a turn toward the Carolinas, where it would again cause “life-threatening flooding, storm surge and strong winds.” the National Hurricane That said the center Thursday evening.

People walk along the beach looking at property damaged by the hurricane in Ian Bonita Springs, Florida.



‘Terrible’

Earlier in the day, DeSantis described the devastation in his state’s southwest as a “500-year flood.”

“We’ve never seen a storm surge of this magnitude,” he said.

Tom Johnson, 54, of Fort Myers was front row to the destruction from his apartment on the second floor of a two-story dockside building.

“I was scared because I’ve never experienced that,” Johnson told AFP. “It was just the most horrific sounds with debris flying around, doors flying all over the place.”

His house was undamaged, but one of his neighbors, Janelle Thil, 42, was not so lucky and had to turn to other residents for help after her ground-floor apartment started to flood.

“They grabbed my dogs and then I jumped out the window and swam,” Thil said.

When Thil returned to her apartment after the storm passed, she said she opened the door and had to “wait about five minutes for all the water to come out.”

An aerial view of flooded homes in Port Charlotte, Florida.



“I loved my house,” she said. “But I’m alive and that’s the most important thing.”

According to DeSantis, the area also experienced a water main burst, which officials “worked to fix problems.”

A US Coast Guard official said helicopter crews were picking people off the roofs of houses that were under water.

Eighteen migrants were missing from a boat that sank during the hurricane on Wednesday, though nine others had been rescued, the Coast Guard said. Among them were four Cubans who swam to shore in the Florida Keys.

Ian regains his strength

Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm overnight, but the NHC said it regained Category 1 hurricane strength Thursday afternoon and issued a hurricane warning for the entire coast of South Carolina and parts of Georgia and North Carolina.

“Ian could strengthen a little more on Friday before making landfall,” the NHC said, adding that it will likely “weak rapidly over the southeastern United States from Friday to Saturday.”

Map showing the greatest flash flood risk in the next three days in the United States due to Hurricane Ian.



Biden has declared a “major disaster” in Florida, a move that frees up federal funding for storm relief.

“We continue to take swift action to help Florida families,” he tweeted. “I want the people of Florida to know that we will be here every step of the way.”

Much of Florida’s southwest coast was plunged into darkness after the storm swept away the current.

Tracking website poweroutage.us said 2.3 million homes and businesses were without electricity in the so-called Sunshine State as of late Thursday.

Two barrier islands near Fort Myers, Pine Island and Sanibel Island, popular with vacationers, were essentially cut off when the storm damaged roads to the mainland.

Sanibel Island was “struck by a truly biblical storm surge,” DeSantis said, and rescuers used boats and helicopters to evacuate residents riding out of the storm.

Hurricane Ian left much of the coast of southwest Florida in darkness early Thursday, causing “catastrophic” flooding.



Map showing potential storm surge flooding in Florida and nearby states from Hurricane Ian.



Mandatory evacuation orders had been issued in many areas of Florida for Ian, with several dozen shelters set up.

Airports stopped all commercial flights and cruise ship companies delayed or canceled trips.

Before pounding Florida, Ian plunged all of Cuba into darkness on Tuesday after shutting down the island’s electrical grid.

At least two people died in Pinar del Rio province, state media reported in the country of more than 11 million people.

Human activity has caused life-threatening climate change, leading to more severe weather events around the world.

