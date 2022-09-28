Hurricane Ian updates LIVE: Two dead after Hurricane Ian devastates Cuba

LIVE

Florida residents have rushed to board up their homes, hide prized possessions on the top floors and flee approaching Hurricane Ian as the monstrous storm will hit the state’s west coast on Wednesday with catastrophic winds and flooding.

The hurricane made landfall in western Cuba on Tuesday as a Category 3 storm, knocking out the island’s electrical grid and leaving 11 million people without power.

