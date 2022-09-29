WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Hurricane Ian updates LIVE: 2 million without electricity across Florida, flood warnings in place

US
By Jacky

LIVE

Hurricane Ian updates LIVE: 2 million without power in Florida with tornado and flash flood warnings still in effect

By David Averre and Rachael Bunyan for Dailymail.Com

Published: 11:04, September 29, 2022 | Updated: 11:48, September 29, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Hurricane Ian hurtles through at full speed Floridaleaving a devastating trail of destruction in its wake, as dozens of people are trapped in their flooded homes and two million are left without power.

The formidable hurricane made landfall with catastrophic force Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm, packing sustained winds of 150 mph and tearing apart homes with an 18-foot wall of water in some areas. The cleanup cost is set in the billions.

Here, follow the DailyMail.com live blog for the latest developments on Hurricane Ian today:

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Hoda Kotb opens up about her first solo…

Jacky

New timeline of day Queen died: How…

Jacky

Biden says Hurricane Ian could be…

Jacky
1 of 4,546

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More