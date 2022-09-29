Hurricane Ian updates LIVE: 2 million without electricity across Florida, flood warnings in place

LIVE

Hurricane Ian hurtles through at full speed Floridaleaving a devastating trail of destruction in its wake, as dozens of people are trapped in their flooded homes and two million are left without power.

The formidable hurricane made landfall with catastrophic force Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm, packing sustained winds of 150 mph and tearing apart homes with an 18-foot wall of water in some areas. The cleanup cost is set in the billions.

