Hurricane Ian: Sunrise cameraman stops filming to rescue people from rising waters in Florida

Glen Ellis rushed to help several residents fleeing rising waters with belongings

Channel 7 correspondent was doing live cross when the cameraman stopped filming

An Australian cameraman has stopped filming in the middle of a living cross to help rescue people trying to escape rising waters during one of the worst storms on record.

Hurricane Ian has made landfall and battered the US state of Florida overnight, leaving millions without power and destroying hundreds of homes.

With ‘catastrophic’ winds of up to 240km/h, it is one of the biggest hurricanes ever and has been described by authorities as ‘life-threatening’ after it previously caused deaths in Cuba.

Sunrise cruised directly to Channel Seven USA correspondent Tim Lester in the Gulf of Mexico city of Naples in southwest Florida early Thursday morning.

As Lester described the harrowing conditions, his cameraman Glen Ellis abruptly stopped filming and rushed to the aid of people struggling to wade through the rising floodwaters.

One held a child’s hand while carrying belongings.

“Go on, go on,” Lester tells him.

Glen Ellis (right) helped several hurricane victims carry their belongings to higher ground as Hurricane Ian hits Naples, southwest Florida

Sunrise host David Koch asks if they’re okay.

“It’s a huge storm, yeah we’re fine,” Lester continues.

‘We’re just helping some people through the water here, that’s our camera operator, Glen, out there. I think you can see that he is trying to help people who are moving from their homes.’

As Lester continues to report, Ellis is seen helping several hurricane victims carry their belongings away from the rising waters.

“We’ve talked to a few of them and they’re already telling us that their houses have been lost in the water, they’ve been flooded right through and they’ve had to leave,” Lester explained.

‘They just have no other way to do it. But they’re trying to get out, and what we have here is obviously relatively high, so we’re lucky enough to be able to talk to you.’

Channel Seven cameraman Glen Ellis stopped filming during a Sunrise live cross to drive out to help residents fleeing rising waters

Hurricane Ian has been described by the authorities as one of the worst storms ever. The picture shows the damage in Fort Myers, Florida

Locals report that hundreds are stranded on their rooftops, with the population of the town consisting mainly of elderly residents.

More than 1.3 million citizens are without power with the damage bill tipped to exceed $45 billion.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis warned citizens in an evening speech that the worst may be yet to come.

“This storm is doing a number on the state of Florida,” the governor said, adding that citizens expect the storm to move through the state today and “much of tomorrow,” he said.

He urged residents who decided to brave the storm to stay in their properties or emergency bunkers as the hurricane lashed the coastline near Category Five strength.

It comes just days after Cuba was battered by the vicious hurricane, which left millions of dollars worth of damage and at least two people dead.

Hurricane Ian is expected to remain at hurricane strength for the next 24 hours as it sweeps across Florida.

“Right now we expect it to eventually weaken to below hurricane strength sometime tonight or early Thursday morning,” Michael Brennan of the National Hurricane Center told CNN.

‘It’s going to take some time for that circulation to wind down.’