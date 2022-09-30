Hurricane Ian ‘street shark’ video defies belief

Credit: CC0 Public Domain



Photos and videos of sharks and other marine life swimming in suburban floodwaters make for popular hoaxes during massive storms. But a cell phone video filmed during Hurricane Ian’s attack on southwest Florida isn’t just any fishing tale.

The dazzling video, which showed a large, dark fish with sharp dorsal fins slamming around a flooded Fort Myers backyard, gained more than 12 million views on Twitter in a day as users reacted to the “Sharknado” movie with disbelief and comparisons. series.

Dominic Cameratta, a local real estate developer, confirmed that he filmed the clip from his back patio Wednesday morning when he saw something “lurking” in his neighbor’s flooded yard.

“I didn’t know what it was — it just looked like a fish or something,” he told The Associated Press. “I zoomed in and all my friends said, ‘It’s like a shark, man!’ “

He estimated that the fish was about four feet in length.

Experts disagreed on whether the clip showed a shark or another large fish. George Burgess, former director of the shark program at the Florida Museum of Natural History, said in an email that it “appears to be a juvenile shark,” while Dr. Neil Hammerschlag, director of the shark conservation program at the University of Miami, wrote that “it’s pretty hard to say.”

Nevertheless, some Twitter users called the unlucky fish the “street shark.”

The rise worsened in Fort Myers as the day went on. Cameratta said the flooding had only just begun when the clip was recorded, but the water was “all the way to our house” by the time the AP reached him by phone Wednesday night.

He said the fish may have come from nearby Hendry Creek to a retention pond, which then overflowed and spilled the creature into its neighbor’s backyard. A visual analysis of nearby property confirmed it matches the physical landmarks in the video.

Leslie Guelcher, a professor of intelligence studies at Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pennsylvania, was one of the online sleuths who initially thought the video was fake.

“Don’t think this is real. According to the index on the video, it was taken in June 2010. Someone else posted it at 10 a.m. like Fort Myers, but the storm surge wasn’t like that at 10 a.m.,” she said. tweeted Wednesday.

However, Guelcher later acknowledged that online tools that she and others used to establish the video’s origin were not actually shown when the video itself was created, only when the user’s social media profile was created.

The AP confirmed via the metadata of the original clip that it was captured Wednesday morning.

“It makes a bit more sense from a flood perspective,” she said by email, when she learned the fish was seen near an overflowing pond. “But how on earth would a shark get from the Gulf of Mexico to a retention pond?”

Yannis Papastamatiou, a marine biologist who studies shark behavior at Florida International University, said most sharks flee shallow bays from hurricanes, possibly tipped to their arrival by a change in barometric pressure. A shark may have accidentally swum into the creek, he said, or washed into it.

“Young bull sharks are common inhabitants of low-salinity waters — rivers, estuaries, subtropical bays — and often appear in similar videos in FL water bodies connected to the sea, such as coastal channels and ponds,” Burgess said. “Assuming the location and date attributes are correct, it is likely that this shark was swept to shore with the rising seas.”

Cameratta sent the video to a group chat on WhatsApp on Wednesday morning, according to his friend John Paul Murray, who sent the AP a time-stamped screenshot.

“Great content,” Murray wrote in response.

